news

ROME — The riverfront beach was supposed to be a summertime gift from the beleaguered mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, to her citizens. Called “Tiberis,” an ancient name for Rome’s main waterway, the municipal beach had been promoted as Rome’s answer to Seine-side installations in Paris.

But when it finally opened this month, after doubts about whether it would open at all given that the season was nearly over, the area — a cluster of beach chairs and sun umbrellas, two beach volleyball courts and vending machines — was dismissed by some Romans (who perhaps hadn’t even visited the beach) as too little, too late.

Rather than a symbol of the progressive governance of Raggi’s party, the Five Star Movement, Tiberis has become yet another lightning rod for Romans to vent their dissatisfaction with the mayor, who is entering the third tempestuous year of a five-year term.

Taking to social media, some cracked jokes that the basic beach, in a populous Rome suburb, was best suited for the Tiber’s most assiduous habitués: its rats. Others complained that unlike in other European capitals like Berlin and Copenhagen, whose urban lidos include pools or other areas suitable for swimming, sweaty sunbathers at Tiberis could opt only for showers in plastic cubicles.

“A lot of untreated sewage is still dumped into the Tiber, so it is very polluted,” said Giorgio Zampetti, the director general of the Italian environmental association Legambiente. “It’s a shame, and an issue we’ve raised often.” But cleaning up the river would be an immense and expensive undertaking for the city.

“A beach with no water is kind of ridiculous,” said Tom Rankin, the former director of Tevereterno, a nonprofit that promotes artistic projects for the Tiber, including a 2016 mural along an embankment by South African artist William Kentridge. Although Rankin praised the effort of getting citizens to the Tiber’s edge, he said City Hall could have given “more thought to the initiative to come up with something better.”

Other critics noted that the mayor had announced the project in December and that eight months should have been plenty of time to create something more impressive.

One newspaper renamed the beach “Spelacchia,” or mangy, an homage, of sorts, to Rome’s forlorn Christmas tree — aka Spelacchio — whose droopy appearance lit up the internet last year. (Paola Taverna a senator who belongs to the Five Star Movement, retorted on Twitter that Spelacchio became a tourist draw and predicted that the banks of the Tiber would be “repopulated” in a similar way.)

It didn’t help that a Rome newspaper reported that the city had reached a secret accord with a neighborhood boss nicknamed “Zorro” to try to make sure the beach would not be vandalized. City officials called that report “fake news.”

Other Romans said that the city had missed an important opportunity to re-establish a substantial connection to the Tiber, once central to the Italian capital’s identity but today mostly neglected and overlooked.

“The operation was badly done,” said Giuseppe Maria Amendola, the president of the Consorzio Tiberina, an association that aims to promote the Tiber. As designed, the spartan beach could have been plunked down anywhere, even in a parking lot, because “it gives nothing to the Tiber,” he said.

“This is not the way the city should be thinking about revamping the river,” he added.

According to legend, Rome was established on the banks of the Tiber, where Romulus and Remus, the city’s mythical twin founders, were rescued and suckled by a wolf. Tall travertine embankments were built along stretches of the Tiber after disastrous flooding in 1870, effectively separating the city from the river, but for centuries before, Romans had direct access to the river and the ports that dotted its banks.

Until a few decades ago, Romans did not disdain dipping or even plunging into the Tiber during hot summer days. The city’s riverfront bathing establishments also served as the backdrop to beloved Italian movies like “Poveri Ma Belli,” which detailed the dreams of postwar society. Coincidentally, a scene in the 1975 movie “Fantozzi” was filmed on the site of Tiberis beach, which even then was a desolate wasteland.

Silvio Parrello, a protagonist of Pier Paolo Pasolini’s provocative first novel, “Ragazzi di Vita,” recalled swimming in the Tiber in front of what is today the Tiberis beach in the mid-1950s, when the neighborhood was still a patchwork of gardens and vineyards. Pasolini himself said he would visit that area of the river, diving from the pylons of an adjacent bridge “with the older boys.” He captured those moments in his 1961 film “Accattone.” “I want to die wearing all my gold, like the pharaohs,” the title character says before diving into the Tiber.

“Romans may not engage with the river, but it has a strong presence in cinema; it has always had one,” said Angela Ermes Cannizzaro, the president of La Scatola Chiara, a nonprofit that last year organized walking tours of film locations along the Tiber during Rome’s annual film festival.

In recent years, restaurants, bars and concession stands have become summer staples along the Tiber’s downtown banks, drawing residents and tourists. But city administrations have struggled to find long-term solutions to the river’s neglect.

Tiberis — one of the first projects of the new municipal Special Office for the Tiber — was a start.

Amendola of the Consorzio Tiberina called it “commendable” that city administrators were “thinking of people who perhaps can’t go on vacation or to the sea” but said Tiberis had missed the mark. “At least it created a little noise around an important theme,” he said.

On a sweltering August afternoon, about two dozen Romans lolling at the Tiberis were not given to such negativity. They were stretched out happily on pristine lounge chairs (some on sand, others on grass) under a merciless sun.

A young boy chased a ball onto the burning sand of the beach volleyball court, oblivious to the heat. His father, who identified himself only as Franco, said they liked the beach so much that they had visited three days in a row.

Two women wearing chadors led a group of chattering children to picnic tables and handed out snacks.

Instead of driving to Ostia, Rome’s seaside municipality, about 17 miles away, Giorgio Maria Mariani, a retired Alitalia pilot, and his wife, Maria Grazia, had opted to visit the Tiberis. They said they were glad they had. The beach was clean and quiet, he said, adding, “And it’s all free.” In seaside establishments, beach chairs and umbrellas typically rent for at least 5 euros each day and sometimes much more.

An advertising agency employee, Marta Di Matteo, who lives five minutes away, said she was “tickled by the Tiberis,” adding, “It’s like having a beach under your house.”

She dismissed the diatribes that had filled newspaper pages for days. “The fact is, before there wasn’t a beach, and now there is,” she said. “Let’s just enjoy it.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Elisabetta Povoledo © 2018 The New York Times