WASHINGTON — The United States and Canada are aiming to reach a deal by the end of the week that keeps the three-country North American Free Trade Agreement intact, as President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada expressed optimism that the two countries could resolve their differences.

“I think Canada very much wants to make a deal,” Trump said from the Oval Office on Wednesday, sounding far more optimistic than just days before, when he announced a deal with Mexico and threatened to leave Canada behind.

“Right now, we call it the U.S.-Mexico trade agreement and we’ll see whether or not Canada gets into it,” the president said. “I think it’s probably not going to be good at all if they don’t.”

Trump, who has had frosty relations with Trudeau since a falling-out in June, said the two had spoken by phone. “Hey, he called me,” Trump said. “I didn’t call him.”

Both countries are under pressure to find a way to keep NAFTA intact and to prevent the United States from moving ahead without Canada. Republican lawmakers have warned the White House that a bilateral agreement with just Mexico would probably not pass congressional muster, and companies have said a NAFTA without Canada would cause severe economic damage.

On Wednesday, Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s foreign minister, who is in Washington for talks, expressed optimism that the discussions were moving in a positive direction and said Canadian and American officials were working intently to try to resolve remaining differences.

“Mexico has made some significant concessions, which will be really good for Canadian workers,” Freeland told reporters outside the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. “On that basis, we are optimistic about having some really good productive conversations this week.”

Trudeau, speaking in Ottawa, said, “There is a possibility of getting to a good deal for Canada by Friday.”

The deal that American negotiators reached with Mexico appears to give the United States much of what it has been demanding over the past year, particularly related to automobiles. Mexican officials have essentially agreed to a quota of cars and car parts into the United States by accepting a deal that would impose tariffs of up to 25 percent on imports above a certain threshold, according to officials.

Exports of cars and sport-utility vehicles in excess of 2.4 million could be subject to the auto tariffs that Trump has threatened to impose as a matter of national security. The deal would also impose tariffs on Mexican exports of auto parts that exceed $90 billion, according to industry executives. Both figures are higher than Mexico’s shipments to the United States last year, giving Mexico some ability to increase its exports but essentially creating a quota that applies to all Mexican cars and car parts.

Mexican officials insisted Wednesday that the pact would offer their industry important protection from the threat of Trump’s auto tariffs by carving out an exemption for a large volume of autos and car parts.

Ildefonso Guajardo, Mexico’s economy minister, described the auto provisions as a win for Mexican carmakers, saying that around 70 percent of Mexican automotive exports will qualify for free trade under NAFTA and that the side agreement would help ensure that any effects of Trump’s proposed auto tariffs would be limited.

“It respects our existing capacity, it respects the new plants that are being developed, and it provides room for growth,” Guajardo said.

But auto industry executives said such an agreement could ultimately limit the number of imports from Mexico, push production outside North America and raise prices for vehicles.

“If we run up against these quotas, we are going to make manufacturing more expensive in the United States. Period,” said Ann Wilson, senior vice president of government affairs of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association.

White House officials have attempted to sell the agreement it reached with Mexico as one that Canada cannot refuse, but the Trump administration may have no choice but to strike a deal given blowback from Congress about a bilateral agreement with Mexico. Congress has the ultimate legal authority over trade agreements, and the administration received approval to renegotiate NAFTA under “fast-track” authority, which creates a streamlined process for passing the trade agreement into law.

“Ultimately, Canada is very important,” Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., said. “It’s all a matter of votes,” he said, adding that the White House would probably need the support of Democrats to pass an agreement without Canada.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, also warned that the White House should not leave Canada behind.

“I’ve long supported modernizing NAFTA in order to create more American jobs,” Portman said in an email. “But to truly make it work, Canada, which is Ohio’s No. 1 trading partner, needs to be part of the final agreement.”

A trade agreement that does not include Canada “would be a net negative for northeastern Ohio, if not for the whole state,” said Mindy McLaughlin, director of international business attraction at Team NEO, which represents businesses in northeastern Ohio. “The supply chain between companies in our part of the country and Canada is completely integrated. Parts go back and forth across the border many times.”

Canadian companies, she added, are also among the largest foreign direct investors in the region. “From a growth perspective, it’s important for our state and northeastern Ohio to maintain a strong diplomatic relationship with Canada,” she said. “Not including Canada in NAFTA would severely damage that.”

Even with Canada on board, however, a revised NAFTA deal could face a long road to approval in Congress.

Democrats have long blamed NAFTA for sending American jobs abroad, and they have pushed Trump to include tougher protections for workers in the deal. Republicans have criticized some of the administration’s proposals they see as disadvantaging business, including the sunset clause and limitations to companies’ ability to sue foreign governments.

On Tuesday, Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., sent a letter to Trump, saying that Canada must be included in any revised NAFTA.

“Any new agreement that excludes Canada would unfortunately be a significant step in the wrong direction compared to the trilateral agreement in place today,” he wrote.

The intense negotiations come as relations between Canada and the United States have declined to their lowest point in recent memory. In June, Trump berated Trudeau as “very dishonest and weak” after a contentious summit meeting of the Group of 7 industrialized nations. Later that month, Freeland angered some in the White House when she suggested in a speech that the U.S. under the Trump administration was turning its back on the democratic values it once championed.

But companies are warning that pressing ahead with a bilateral agreement could also tip the economic rules governing the North American economy into a mess of uncertainty.

“Canada is a very important trading partner for us,” said David Zrostlik, the president of Stellar Industries in Garner, Iowa.

His company manufactures maintenance trucks for mining and construction equipment, and some of the materials he uses are imported from Canada. His firm is feeling the pain of Trump’s metals tariffs, and if Canada is excluded from NAFTA, Zrostlik fears that it would make his exports less competitive overseas. Stellar exports about 10 percent of its production, and Canada is its biggest market.

“What we thought was going to be a temporary bump would become permanent,” he said. “It hurts us.”

Legal experts remain divided about what would happen to the U.S.-Canada trading relationship if they are no longer knit together through NAFTA. Relations between Canada and Mexico would likely be governed by the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which the countries are likely to approve early next year. But that pact excludes the United States, and the relationship could wind up reverting to the rules of an earlier U.S.-Canada Free Trade Agreement.

Many Canadians have interpreted Trump’s threats to move ahead with a bilateral deal without them as bluster, given the procedural and legal hurdles standing in the way.

“It’s rhetoric,” said Debra Steger, a law professor at the University of Ottawa who is a former senior trade negotiator for Canada and a onetime official at the World Trade Organization. “It’s just a negotiating tactic that sounds good if you don’t understand the law and the rules.”

Jennifer Hillman, a professor at Georgetown Law Center, said, “From my perspective, it’s not clear to me how the administration comes and says that a bilateral agreement with Mexico was properly notified to the Congress.”

However, she conceded, that point probably does not matter unless Congress is willing to fight the administration. Although members of Congress have objected loudly to Trump’s trade policies, they have not rallied behind legislation that would actually stay his hand. With midterm elections approaching, Republicans have been wary of speaking out too much against the president.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Ana Swanson, Alan Rappeport and Jennifer Steinhauer © 2018 The New York Times