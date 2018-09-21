Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > The New York Times >

Cary Joji Fukunaga to direct 25th James Bond movie


Entertainment Cary Joji Fukunaga to direct 25th James Bond movie

Cary Joji Fukunaga will direct the 25th movie in the franchise, the film’s producers, Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced on Twitter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The man behind HBO’s “True Detective” and the dark Netflix comedy “Maniac” was named on Thursday as director of the next James Bond film.

Cary Joji Fukunaga will direct the 25th movie in the franchise, the film’s producers, Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced on Twitter. Fukunaga is taking over from Danny Boyle, who left the project in August, with the producers citing “creative differences.”

“We are delighted to be working with Cary,” Wilson and Broccoli wrote. “His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.”

Fukunaga has not only worked in TV. In 2011, his adaptation of “Jane Eyre” was released in theaters, and he was also behind the 2015 film “Beasts of No Nation,” starring Idris Elba, who has long been suggested as a possible Bond after Daniel Craig leaves the franchise.

Filming of the 25th Bond movie, which does not have a title yet, will begin at London’s Pinewood Studios on March 4, the producers said. The film is scheduled to be released on Feb. 14, 2020, four months later than originally planned.

The news prompted some bemused reactions among fans on Twitter. Some social media users, however, seemed more stirred by the new Valentine’s Day release date.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Alex Marshall © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: 'Don't worry;' Toronto gunman's remark is revealed in Police records World 'Don't worry;' Toronto gunman's remark is revealed in Police records
World: Inside Italy's shadow economy World Inside Italy's shadow economy
World: In Brexit talks, some see hope in a minimal 'blind' deal World In Brexit talks, some see hope in a minimal 'blind' deal
Entertainment: Jodie Whittaker brings 'Doctor Who' its biggest change in 55 years Entertainment Jodie Whittaker brings 'Doctor Who' its biggest change in 55 years
World: Editor is out after an essay on #MeToo World Editor is out after an essay on #MeToo
World: 'Murphy Brown' returns to fight new culture wars World 'Murphy Brown' returns to fight new culture wars



Top Articles

1 World They trusted their state to help, then drowned in a Sheriff's vanbullet
2 Entertainment Jodie Whittaker brings 'Doctor Who' its biggest change...bullet
3 World Recruiting immigrants, but fearing their foreign tiesbullet
4 World Kim hints at denuclearization and will visit South in 'near...bullet
5 World 'Murphy Brown' returns to fight new culture warsbullet
6 Opinion Bloomberg's blind spot on racial injusticebullet
7 World Overlooked no more: Ana Mendieta, a Cuban artist who...bullet
8 Entertainment An experimental troupe can unpack its bagsbullet
9 Entertainment The dancing still shines, amid dark cloudsbullet
10 Entertainment In 'Colette,' Keira Knightley trades her...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment A go-go boy, not long ago
Entertainment Future lions of New York
Entertainment If anybody beats the Pacers, it might be an assistant coach
Entertainment In 'McMafia,' crime's tentacles (and a TV show) go global
Entertainment Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?
Entertainment Jodie Whittaker brings 'Doctor Who' its biggest change in 55 years
Entertainment Lewis Gilbert, director of 'Alfie' and 007 movies, dies at 97
Entertainment Her Erotic Art Was Suppressed for Decades. Now She's a Museum Star.
Entertainment In 'Colette,' Keira Knightley trades her corsets for a daring suit
Entertainment They were in love. They were the last to know

The New York Times

World Americans are increasingly doubtful that voters are ready to elect women
null
World Poland, making a play for a U.S. military base, offers to call it Fort Trump
null
World Buddhist Temple, now a Communist shrine, plants China's flag in Taiwan
null
World 2 patients die in Sheriff's van submerged by Florence's floodwaters
X
Advertisement