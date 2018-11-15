Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Cosmopolitan style in Turkey

My inspiration is freedom. Free thinking produces things that I enjoy. It’s declining but I can still find that freedom in Istanbul.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play Cosmopolitan style in Turkey

Betül Altinova and Tuğba Duran, 20, students

Betül: I don’t really have a style, I just find something that looks good and I wear it — skinny jeans, mom jeans. Usually, I match my hijab to my clothes. I have about 20 or 25 and they are different colors but very simple. I tie up my hijab differently based on what I am wearing and sometimes I wear a hat on top of it. When I want my outfit to pop out, I tie the hijab tight to prevent it from being the main element of my outfit. The person who most influenced my clothing style is without doubt my mom. From time to time, I’m inspired by her pictures from when she was young. However, I’m also inspired from models or celebrities on Instagram. Because as we are living in an interactive world, it’s now possible to know how everyone else is dressed.

Tuğba: I like cute and fluffy things but I can’t wear real fur, I love animals. I’m not kind of a person who cares much about what people think when they see me, I like to be different. I learned how to tie my hijab differently. If I’m wearing something elegant, it can be a hijab with earrings; if I am wearing casual, it can be something plain.

İrep Salcı, 44, fashion accessories designer

My inspiration is freedom. Free thinking produces things that I enjoy. It’s declining but I can still find that freedom in Istanbul. Water and the Bosporus inspire me, too. Istanbul is a very cosmopolitan city where you have both the best and the worst in terms of style. It has no in-betweens. This is what makes Istanbul great; it’s a fun city.

Abdürreşid Muradi, 22, corn seller

I’m from Afghanistan. I’ve been living in Turkey for three years and selling corn for two. This vest is from the municipal government and I wear it everyday. I like it a lot and it suits me well. The government gives it to us corn sellers, not to others. Sellers at different districts wear different vests.

Sena Cıstak, 21, student

Since I moved to Istanbul, my style has become more modern and brave. I often dress from vintage shops. I’m active user of Instagram, but I don’t have a role model for fashion.

Gizem Türk, 22, fashion design student

I’m on my way to an interview with a Turkish fashion designer. I’ve worked backstage at Mercedes Istanbul Fashion Week. I choose outfits that suit me, buying single items from each boutique. I did my hair myself.

Günseli Kato, 62, expert in Far East and Ottoman art, performance artist, university lecturer

I lived in Japan for many years and married a Japanese man. My style is avant-garde, I often wear Yamamoto and Miyake. My personality is colorful, so I wear black. For 25 years I’ve had blue hair. It fits my style; when I wake up in the morning, I like myself, I feel fresh.

Lazar Yakar, 78, accountant

I’m on my way home from synagogue, it’s Shabbat today. I don’t wear a suit everyday. But, in general, I take care of my style. Each era has its own style; I respect that. There used to be hippies, now people wear torn clothes, which I find odd. I’m originally from Ankara, and moved to Istanbul 58 years ago.

Melis Ağazat, 43, fashion director

My necklaces are vintage. I love things that have their own memory, like my city of Istanbul from the Byzantine period until now. Many layers of memories have been revealed in this beautiful city. I pair classic pieces with modern ones. My style evolves and matures day by day. I have too many muses, from Michael Jackson to Virginia Woolf, from Jim Morrison to my grandmother. In the 50s and 60s, she wore her mink fur with a tailored suit from Yves Saint Laurent on an ordinary day. I remember her in diamonds and rubies at our breakfast table. She taught me how to organically wear jewelry in my daily life because she wore hers every hour of the day.

Cengizhan Kayı, 23, model

I choose my trousers based on my mood.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Lauren Fleishman and Elizabeth Bristow © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Delay, deny and deflect: How Facebook's leaders fought through crisis Delay, deny and deflect: How Facebook's leaders fought through crisis
Lawmakers push Trump to act against China on Uighur detention Lawmakers push Trump to act against China on Uighur detention
Michael Douglas refuses to age gracefully in 'The Kominsky Method' Michael Douglas refuses to age gracefully in 'The Kominsky Method'
How to make your lips look bigger without needles How to make your lips look bigger without needles
Learning to attack the cyber attackers can't happen fast enough Learning to attack the cyber attackers can't happen fast enough
Review: Raúl Esparza becomes a very familiar fascist in 'Arturo Ui' Review: Raúl Esparza becomes a very familiar fascist in 'Arturo Ui'



Related Articles

Pompeo faces a world of challenges, add House Democrats to the list
Saudis close to Crown Prince discussed assassinating enemies a year before Khashoggi killing
Can Europe's liberal order survive as the memory of war fades?
Entertainment Horseback wrestling. Bone tossing. Dead goat polo. Let the nomad games begin!
World End of a car-selling era as AutoNation chief steps down
World When in Rome, sea gulls do as they please
World Syrian army is massing to finish off rebels; millions of civilians tremble
World ECB, at latest meeting, may highlight risks from trade war
Trump administration to punish Saudis in moves that could stop tougher acts by congress
The story of America, told through Mark Twain's favorite foods

The New York Times

null
Parsing signatures, not Chads, in Florida vote
Sigrid Nunez Wins National Book Award for 'The Friend'
Aide who crossed the First Lady is removed from her White House role
First Rohingya are to be returned to Myanmar killing grounds
X
Advertisement