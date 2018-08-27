Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > The New York Times >

Emboldened by Parkland, Newtown students find their voice


World Emboldened by Parkland, Newtown students find their voice

Natalie, 16, who will start her junior year Monday, knew of the club but didn’t know much about it. The announcement caught her attention.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Last year, Natalie Barden heard an announcement about a meeting of the Junior Newtown Action Alliance, a club for high school students working to reduce gun violence.

Natalie, 16, who will start her junior year Monday, knew of the club but didn’t know much about it. The announcement caught her attention. “I was like, ‘Well, why am I not in that club?’” she said last week.

Natalie’s parents, Mark and Jackie Barden, have been active in gun violence prevention since their 7-year-old son, Daniel, was killed. Daniel was one of 20 first-graders and six educators shot to death at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

More than five years after the Sandy Hook massacre, the first-grade students who survived are 11- and 12-year-olds entering seventh grade in middle school.

But there were 400 other students in the school the day of the shootings. The oldest — fourth-graders at the time — are now in high school, and have gradually begun to realize the power they wield by speaking out. And in increasing numbers, Newtown’s teenagers are joining a network of young activists around the country who say they have had enough.

Last fall, Natalie joined a handful of students at the first meeting of the Junior Newtown Action Alliance club, run by two seniors, Jackson Mittleman and Tommy Murray.

The club had struggled to attract members; at times just a few students showed up to meetings, Jackson and Tommy said.

In February, when 17 people were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Natalie said she knew she needed to take decisive steps. “I decided that I just needed to do more,” she said.

Natalie was not alone. About 100 students attended the Newtown High School club’s next meeting.

This month, students from Parkland and teenagers who had joined the Road to Change bus tour as it crossed the country arrived in Newtown, their final stop. Ending their tour in Newtown felt important, said Jaclyn Corin, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. “Unfortunately, Newtown and Parkland are forever connected,” Jaclyn said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Kristin Hussey © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Myanmar generals should face genocide charges, U.N. panel says World Myanmar generals should face genocide charges, U.N. panel says
World: A surprisingly simple way to help level the playing field of college admissions World A surprisingly simple way to help level the playing field of college admissions
World: Trump's $130,000 in hush money to Stormy Daniels: Here's everything we now know World Trump's $130,000 in hush money to Stormy Daniels: Here's everything we now know
World: McCain 'suffered fools poorly,' and Arizonans admired him for it World McCain 'suffered fools poorly,' and Arizonans admired him for it
World: Scott Morrison is a new kind of Australian Prime Minister: An evangelical Christian World Scott Morrison is a new kind of Australian Prime Minister: An evangelical Christian
World: Three dead, including the gunman, in shooting at Florida gaming tournament World Three dead, including the gunman, in shooting at Florida gaming tournament



Top Articles

1 Opinion For disabled subway riders, the biggest challenge can be getting...bullet
2 World McCain 'suffered fools poorly,' and Arizonans admired him for itbullet
3 World Joe Arpaio could've ridden into the sunset; instead he's...bullet
4 Opinion 'Crashed' connects the dots from 2008 crisis to Trump,...bullet
5 World World news at a glancebullet
6 World Scott Morrison is a new kind of Australian Prime...bullet
7 World Russian university closed in political tussle may reopenbullet
8 World Brands try to convince new generations products...bullet
9 World Three dead, including the gunman, in shooting at...bullet
10 Entertainment 'Ulster American' wins Edinburgh theater...bullet

Related Articles

Politics 'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH': Hundreds of thousands descend on Washington and across the US for the 'March for Our Lives' rally against gun violence
World A face-to-face cry on shootings: do something
World Trump signals he's open to backing bill to alter gun background checks
World Florida school shooting: 'no words' as 17 die in a barrage of bullets
World Florida gun bill: what's in it, and what isn't
World Why this gun debate is different from the rest
Strategy Walmart is under fire after Dick's Sporting Goods banned assault rifles — but it stopped selling those guns 3 years ago (WMT, DKS)
Politics Students across the country protested Wednesday to support victims of gun violence — here are the most incredible photos from the National Walkout Day
Opinion Congress fails to curb guns. Could banks?
Entertainment When the actors are students, and they're armed

The New York Times

null
World A single road with many names, traversing many worlds
Entertainment Patricia Clarkson: 'Sharp Objects' included 'some of the toughest scenes i've played'
World As nation unites to mourn Senator, Trump is conspicuously absent
World North Korea to expel a Japanese tourist accused of crime