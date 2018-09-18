Emmys: 'Ronan Farrow is on line one'

news

Following a Broadway-style opening number called “We Solved It” featuring several “Saturday Night Live” stars and several A-list cameos — poking fun at diversity (or lack thereof) in Hollywood — Colin Jost and Michael Che took the stage for their Emmys monologue.

It had much of the same feel as their “Weekend Update” segments, as they made cracks about the #MeToo movement, Ronan Farrow, Roseanne Barr and the death of traditional television, among other targets

Here is the monologue transcribed.

CHE: Whoa, good evening!

JOST: Hello, everyone. Welcome to the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. I’m Colin Jost.

CHE: And I’m Michael Che. Thank you. You know, it is an honor to be here sharing this night with the many, many talented and creative people in Hollywood who haven’t been caught yet.

JOST: That’s right. This year the audience is allowed to drink in their seats. Hope you’re excited about that. Because the one thing Hollywood needs right now is people losing their inhibitions at a work function.

CHE: That’s true. That’s true.

JOST: We just want to say a quick hello to the thousands of you here in the audience tonight and to the hundreds watching at home. Hi, Silver Lining Senior Center.

CHE: My mother’s not watching.

JOST: What?

CHE: She said she doesn’t like watching white award shows because you guys don’t thank Jesus enough. That’s true. The only white people that thank Jesus are Republicans and ex-crackheads.

JOST: I don’t know if you know this. The first Emmys were held back in 1949. Things were very different back then. Gas was 17 cents a gallon. A new home cost $7,000. And we all agreed that Nazis were bad.

CHE: Mostly. In fact, actually, Colin, you’ll like this. Our network, NBC, has the most nominations of any broadcast network, which is kind of like being the sexiest person on life support. It’s not great.

JOST: Still not looking great.

CHE: Not looking great for you guys, no.

JOST: Netflix, of course has the most nominations tonight. That’s right. And if you’re a network executive, that’s the scariest thing you can possibly hear except maybe, “Sir, Ronan Farrow is on line one.”

CHE: You don’t want that call.

JOST: You don’t want that call. Of course, there are so many incredible nominees tonight. Incredible nominees.

CHE: “Black-ish” is nominated. “Black-ish” is also how I’ve been asked to behave tonight, so we’ll see how that goes.

JOST: One of our favorite shows, “This Is Us,” is nominated for best drama tonight. That’s right. Milo’s here. That’s right. Milo is here. He plays Jack on the show. The next season of “This Is Us” will explore Jack’s experiences in Vietnam. This was in response to viewers who wrote in and said, “Sadder, please.”

CHE: That’s true. Speaking of sad, “The Handmaid’s Tale” is nominated, yes, for best drama. I don’t know if you’ve seen it, but “The Handmaid’s Tale” takes place in an imaginary future where an entire group of people are violently forced to work and make babies against their will. It’s what black people call “History.” It’s “Roots” for white women, that’s what it is. It’s “Roots” with bonnets.

JOST: There were several dramatic rescues for TV shows this summer. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” was canceled by Fox, but picked up by NBC.

CHE: “Last Man Standing” was canceled by ABC and then picked up by Fox.

JOST: That’s right. And Roseanne was canceled by herself, but picked up by white nationalists. OK.

CHE: She’s had a rough year.

JOST: That’s tough.

CHE: You know, I heard Roseanne is actually moving to Israel. I mean, damn. How messed up is your life when you have to go to the Middle East just to get peace of mind? By the way, congratulations to Laurie Metcalf. Please. I mean, wow. That’s incredible. You know how great an actress you have to be to get nominated for “Roseanne” now? That’s like nominating a cop for a BET award. Doesn’t happen. it would be weird.

JOST: And television obviously has more choices than ever before. This year, Netflix will spend $8 billion on programming. They now have 700 original series, which makes me realize that the show I pitched them must have really sucked.

CHE: Yes, it did.

JOST: I mean, it’s like being turned down for a CVS rewards card.

CHE: Also, while you guys are here, how does Netflix make money? It’s like $9 a month and everybody I know is sharing the same account. Netflix is like that Instagram model that’s always in Dubai. And you’re like, “Yeah, but what do you really do?”

JOST: The Obamas now even have their own production deal at Netflix. And my dream is that the only thing they produce is their own version of “The Apprentice,” and it gets way higher ratings.

CHE: Things are getting better, but as we all know, TV has always had a diversity problem. Can you believe they did 15 seasons of “ER” without one Filipino nurse?

JOST: That’s crazy. That’s just crazy.

CHE: Have you been to a hospital? That’s just crazy. Even on a great show like “Cheers.” I mean, “Cheers.” I love “Cheers,” but you’re telling me they made a show about an all-white sports bar in 1980s Boston, and not one black dude walked in, saw everybody, and then walked right back out immediately? I would have. I would have.

JOST: There’s even more diversity coming to TV. There’s a Latino “Magnum P.I.” There’s going to be a black Samantha on a reboot of “Bewitched,” but it’s going to get balanced out by an all-white reboot of “Atlanta” called “15 Miles Outside of Atlanta.” And it focuses on white women who call the police on the cast of “Atlanta.”

CHE: Well, it’s not perfect. It’s not perfect but TV has come a long way in the past 70 years. I think that’s what you’re trying to say. Right, Colin?

JOST: That’s right. and with the amazing contributions from everyone in this room tonight, I think we can keep television going for another five, six years tops.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Sopan Deb © 2018 The New York Times