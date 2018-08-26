Pulse.com.gh logo
From the Archives of the International Tennis Hall of Fame


The consensus greatest hits of tennis history are on display in the hall’s museum, but another 25,000 or so objects and 300,000 photographs are tucked away in storage.

(NY Times)

The story of the U.S. Open is best told through the objects associated with the event — a staggering number of them are now housed at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island.

The consensus greatest hits of tennis history are on display in the hall’s museum, but another 25,000 or so objects and 300,000 photographs are tucked away in storage. Hidden away are some 1,100 notable tennis rackets, countless boxes of ephemera and rack after rack of clothing.

The museum is in the process of photographing and digitizing its enormous archive which, when completed, will be available on the hall’s website.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

David Shaftel © 2018 The New York Times

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

