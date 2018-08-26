Late '70s Ushered In a New Women's Tennis Rivalry

news

Five years after the Women’s Tennis Association was founded in a London hotel room by Billie Jean King and more than 60 players, 1978 marked the beginning of a rivalry that would define the women’s game for years to come: Chrissie vs. Martina.

Over the course of 16 years, Florida’s Chris Evert, and Prague-born Martina Navratilova would play each other 80 times — 60 of them in finals.

“In the U.S., in 1978, I think tennis was at its height of the boom years,” said Pam Shriver, who had upset Navratilova in the semifinals of the U.S. Open that year as a 16-year-old amateur, still in high school.

“In the U.S., it was a bigger deal than it is now. More people played tennis back in the late 1970s,” said Shriver, who recalled riding the subway to Flushing Meadows for the 1978 final, which she lost to Evert.

The rivalry between Navratilova, an aggressive serve-and-volleyer, and the baseliner Evert “gave a lot of people an interest in who to cheer for,” said Shriver, a former top-ranked doubles player who is now an ESPN broadcaster. “They were so different, they had such different styles.”

King said the Evert-Navratilova rivalry “is not only one of the most important rivalries in tennis, it is one of the most important rivalries in all of sports.”

She added: “The two of them took the baton from our generation and moved the sport forward. And they did not disappoint us. They took tennis — not just women’s tennis — to a new level.”

Mary Carillo, who played from 1977 to 1980 before her career was curtailed by injury, said the late 1970s still feels “very fresh and very new” for women’s tennis.

“Holy hell, people are really watching this, the stands are full,” said Carillo, now a broadcaster for the Tennis Channel. “Tennis was such a big deal in the U.S. from the mid-1970s through the 1980s. And it was personality-driven. People wanted to see Billie Jean King, they wanted to see Jimmy Connors and Martina and Chrissie” and John McEnroe, Ilie Nastase and Bjorn Borg.”

Although Evert, now 63, lost only four out of 25 matches to Navratilova, now 61, in the first five years of their rivalry, the tables turned in 1978.

In July of that year, Navratilova ended Evert’s reign as No. 1 by beating her in the finals of Wimbledon for her first major singles title. It was their second meeting in a Grand Slam final, and 12 more would follow.

By the time their careers ended, they were tied at 18 Grand Slam singles titles each, with Navratilova leading their head-to-head, 43-37.

“Towards the end of the 1970s, when we had played 40 matches or whatever, and we were No. 1 and No. 2 in the world, I started to feel like when I walked on the court that it wasn’t just any final,” said Evert, who is now a broadcaster for ESPN. “I felt like it was something very special, and I could feel the atmosphere with the fans.

“Martina had her set of fans, and I had my set of fans, so it became a little more intense. And I think the contrast in our games and our personalities really enhanced the rivalry and made it even more special.”

Their rivalry, which coincided with the emergence of multimillion-dollar corporate sports sponsorship deals, would help elevate the newly founded WTA.

Women’s professional tennis had begun in 1970 when King and eight other women, known as “The Original 9,” signed $1 contracts with World Tennis magazine publisher Gladys Heldman as they tried to establish their own tour because existing events paid women a fraction of what the men earned.

A year later, the Virginia Slims Series started with 19 tournaments and total prize money of $309,100. King founded the WTA in 1973, and by 1980 more than 250 women played tennis for a living on a tour that had dozens of events around the world, with $7.2 million in prize money, according to the WTA.

With the WTA experiencing such rapid growth in the 1970s, some tough decisions had to be made.

In April 1978, the WTA board decided not to extend its long-term sponsorship with the tobacco company Philip Morris, whose Virginia Slims brand had bankrolled the women’s tour from its early beginnings in 1970, according to “Women’s Tennis 1968-1984: The Ultimate Guide” by John Dolan.

The move, driven partly by the introduction of anti-smoking legislation in advertising in the United States and a desire for more flexibility in tournament draw sizes and prize money structure, was controversial at the time. But three months later, the WTA announced a $2.2 million deal with Avon Cosmetics for 1979.

For the 21-year-old Carillo, 1978 would also be a transformative year.

Carillo was 16 when she watched on TV as King beat Bobby Riggs in the 1973 “Battle of Sexes.”

“It was one of the great affirming moments of my life,” Carillo said. “There was such noise about that match in the weeks before. I couldn’t believe she was able to pull that off, and in straight sets.”

It inspired Carillo, who grew up in New York, to become a professional tennis player.

Five years later, when she was ranked “between 70 and 80,” King asked Carillo if she wanted to join the WTA board to give the lower-ranked players a voice.

“I will never forget it,” said Carillo, who walked into her first board meeting to find King, Evert and Navratilova sitting there. “There had to be smoke coming out of my ears; I had no idea that the boardroom was going to be filled with people that I had been idolizing for years.”

In the 1970s, there was perhaps no greater stage for women’s tennis than the U.S. Open, which in 1973 was the first major to introduce equal prize money for men and women. Five years later, the Open moved from its intimate setting at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, Queens, to nearby Flushing Meadows.

For Evert, who had won three straight U.S. Open titles on clay before the move, the new site took some getting used to.

“It was really different,” Evert said of playing at Flushing Meadows, which had a 19,500-seat main stadium and a 6,000-seat grandstand. “It was very businesslike, sort of a cold kind of feeling, of, ‘OK, tennis is really professional now.’

“It took a few years for Flushing to break in. Then it turned out to be best thing.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Danielle Rossingh © 2018 The New York Times