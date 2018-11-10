Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Michiel Huisman isn't spooked by table tennis

On a recent Thursday afternoon, Huisman had tip-tapped down a steep flight of stairs on East 23rd Street and into Spin New York, a neon-lit basement Ping-Pong palace with a view of the downtown 6 train.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play Michiel Huisman isn't spooked by table tennis (NY Times)

NEW YORK — Dutch actor Michiel Huisman doesn’t believe in ghosts, but he does worship Ping-Pong.

On a recent Thursday afternoon, Huisman had tip-tapped down a steep flight of stairs on East 23rd Street and into Spin New York, a neon-lit basement Ping-Pong palace with a view of the downtown 6 train. It’s around the corner from the apartment he shares with his wife, actress Tara Elder, and their 11-year-old daughter.

Huisman, who played Daario Naharis in “Game of Thrones” and is now starring as a ghost skeptic in “The Haunting of Hill House” on Netflix, has been playing table tennis since he was a child. He carries his own paddle, and he displayed it proudly, a Donic Appelgren Allplay faced in red and black rubber.

Last summer he joined a Ping-Pong club near his home in the Netherlands, and he played every Monday. “I think I won one game,” he said. “It gave me a lot of hope.”

Dressed in a blinding white T-shirt and black jeans, with a gold chain around his neck appropriated from his wife, he’d come to Spin during walk-in hours hoping for a pickup game. No one seemed to want to play with him. (Starring in a hit show comes with a few privileges; this isn’t one of them.)

He approached two men who had finished a close match, but they turned him down, saying they had to get back to the office. He was left alone, idly toying with one of Spin’s orange balls, a tiny plastic tangerine. “It’s very bouncy,” he said, slightly forlorn.

Finally, one of the in-house pros, Matt Suchy, took pity on Huisman and offered an impromptu lesson.

They warmed up, and Suchy was immediately impressed. “Your serve is so nasty!” Suchy said. But Huisman struggled to keep the point in play. The problem? The paddle. Suchy took the Donic from him and showed him how the worn rubber had lost its traction — a smooth surface makes spin difficult — and had even begun to peel away from the wood.

A kind of horror dawned. “It’s been holding me back for so long,” Huisman said. “Years maybe.”

This is the kind of horror Huisman accepts. Steve, the character he plays in “The Haunting of Hill House,” is a vigorous ghost denier and Huisman isn’t so different, though he did admit that once, on a night shoot in Britain in his early 20s, he became so terrified by a dark and yawning bathroom that he couldn’t unzip and sprinted back to set.

A practical person and mostly unspookable, Huisman said he was never really frightened during the eight months it took to shoot the 10 episodes. The worst shock he received was when he walked into the makeup trailer one morning and saw one of the ghost characters sitting in his chair. “Some of the special-effects makeup was really intense,” he said.

But that was as bad as it got. “I don’t want to burst the bubble too much, but generally it wasn’t as scary as watching the show,” Huisman said.

Apparently, he doesn’t think that watching the show is so scary either. He let his daughter see it, and sometimes he forgot to tell her when to cover her eyes. (“Is that really weird that she watched it?” he asked.)

He gestured toward Suchy, prepping for another go-round. “This is scary,” Huisman said.

Suchy gave him one of his own paddles, a Tenergy the size of a salad plate. “Immediately the ball has lift and spin,” Huisman said, marveling. Suchy used a smaller paddle, the size of an oatmeal cookie. The first few points were close, but Suchy pulled away and won 11-7.

They hugged it out. “You have no backhand,” Suchy said. He adjusted Huisman’s grip, asking him to use only one finger on the back of the paddle.

“Nobody ever told me,” Huisman said, amazed.

Suchy gave him a few more tips, because if Huisman is often a subtle actor, he is not a subtle player.

“Try not to slice so much,” Suchy said. “More spin, more top.”

And a moment later, he added: “Don’t smash, spin.”

Huisman took the advice. He figured it was probably good advice for acting, too: “Less slice, more spin.” His game improved immediately. “This guy got so much better in five minutes,” Suchy said.

As ‘80s pop hits played (“Caribbean Queen,” “Walking on Sunshine”) and platters of veggie tacos and shrimp buns arrived, Suchy had him alternate forehand and backhand. Huisman’s hair, which a stylist had recently fluffed, flopped into his bedroom-y eyes, as his paddle flashed black-red, black-red, black-red.

“Feel it?” Suchy asked.

“I love it,” Huisman said.

When the game was over, Huisman went to book another lesson. “This is gold,” he said, explaining that he had an important match coming up.

His Ping-Pong archrival, music manager Dennis Van Leeuwen — the man who had beaten him at Huisman’s very own surprise birthday party three years ago — was coming to New York in a couple of weeks.

Suchy told Huisman he had nothing to be afraid of. “Just do that serve,” he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Alexis Soloski © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Miss congeniality meets her Match. Actually, her 71st. Miss congeniality meets her Match. Actually, her 71st.
Entertainment: Jewelry from his dorm room to barneys Entertainment Jewelry from his dorm room to barneys
Entertainment: Phoebe Robinson's work diary: 'the sausage is getting made very publicly, but it makes you fearless' Entertainment Phoebe Robinson's work diary: 'the sausage is getting made very publicly, but it makes you fearless'
How to date a lot of billionaires How to date a lot of billionaires
Entertainment: At the Cowboy Poetry Gathering, tall tales, resonant rhymes Entertainment At the Cowboy Poetry Gathering, tall tales, resonant rhymes
Entertainment: Review: What's a woman's role? All of 'em, 'Bernhardt/Hamlet' argues Entertainment Review: What's a woman's role? All of 'em, 'Bernhardt/Hamlet' argues



Related Articles

Sports WWE is targeting Serena Williams as it continues to revamp its women's division with big-name signings
Sports Here's Michael Jordan's 56,000-square-foot house in Chicago, and why it's still on the market after 6 years
Finance The combined jackpots for the next Powerball and Mega Millions are over $1 billion — here are 8 over-the-top things you could buy if you won
Koreas to hold talks this month on joint Olympic bid
Politics The 22 women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct
Sports Tiger Woods is back — here's how he spends his millions and lives his life off the course
Football China's 'Maradona': the 'Soccer Nut' still going strong at 63
Sports A home video of a 10-year-old Naomi Osaka has come back to 'haunt' her — but it proves she’s always been a champion

Entertainment

null
Entertainment Playing jazz for ages, but suddenly a rising star
Entertainment 'Making a Murderer' Season 2 will hit Netflix Oct. 19
null
Entertainment 'Lion King' puppet specialist charged with manufacturing 3-D printed gun at theater
null
Entertainment Speaking (and signing) of job, in 'I was most alive with you'
X
Advertisement