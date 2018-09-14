Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > The New York Times >

Fiery explosions erupt at dozens of homes in Andover and Lawrence


World Fiery explosions erupt at dozens of homes in Andover and Lawrence, Massachusetts

Leonel Rondon, 18, was killed while he sat in a car in the driveway of a home in Lawrence, authorities said. A chimney fell onto the car, they said, when the home, on Chickering Road, exploded.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Violent explosions and billowing fires tore through three towns north of Boston late Thursday afternoon, damaging dozens of houses, forcing thousands of stunned residents to evacuate and plunging much of the region into an eerie darkness.

One person was killed and more than 20 people were injured in the sudden string of explosions caused by gas leaks in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover as blackish-gray clouds of smoke rolled across rooftops and flames shot into the sky.

Leonel Rondon, 18, was killed while he sat in a car in the driveway of a home in Lawrence, authorities said. A chimney fell onto the car, they said, when the home, on Chickering Road, exploded.

Across the region, residents returned from work to find their homes burning and neighbors standing outside with no clear sense of what to do. Firefighters and other emergency workers raced from block to block, urging residents to evacuate to shelters that were hastily being opened. Along some blocks, the smell of gas hung in the air, and cellphones buzzed with evacuation warnings.

“It looked like Armageddon, it really did,” Michael Mansfield, the fire chief of Andover, who has worked as a firefighter for almost four decades, told a CBS station in Boston. “There were billows of smoke coming from Lawrence behind me. I could see plumes of smoke in front of me from the town of Andover. It looked like an absolute war zone.”

The string of explosions, fires and reports of gas odor — at least 70 of them, although officials were still trying to account for all of the damage late Thursday — came suddenly, beginning shortly before 5 p.m., without warning and without an immediate explanation from officials. But natural gas, and the possibility that gas had become overpressurized in a main, was the focus of many local authorities.

Earlier in the day, a local gas company, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, announced that it was “upgrading natural gas lines in neighborhoods across the state.” Late Thursday, the company issued a statement: “Columbia Gas crews are currently responding to reports of multiple fires in Lawrence. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by today’s incident.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Katharine Q. Seelye, Farah Stockman, Jacey Fortin and Monica Davey © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: The abortion I almost forgot World The abortion I almost forgot
World: Cardinal who met with Pope about sex abuse scandal accused of mismanaging Priest World Cardinal who met with Pope about sex abuse scandal accused of mismanaging Priest
World: Gov. Cuomo easily holds off Nixon in New York Democratic primary World Gov. Cuomo easily holds off Nixon in New York Democratic primary
World: Letitia James wins Attorney General race, defeating 3 rivals World Letitia James wins Attorney General race, defeating 3 rivals
World: Democratic insurgents topple many New York Senate incumbents World Democratic insurgents topple many New York Senate incumbents
World: As the winds come, towns in Hurricane Florence's path fear the floods World As the winds come, towns in Hurricane Florence's path fear the floods



Top Articles

1 World Rohingya crisis 'could have been handled better,' Aung San Suu Kyi...bullet
2 World Share of U.S. population born abroad hits a 108-year peakbullet
3 World A Chinatown loft party in the spirit of Warhol's factorybullet
4 World Pussy riot activist hospitalized in Moscow as fellow members...bullet
5 World Hurricane Florence's path: Closing in on Carolina coastbullet
6 World Super typhoon Mangkhut aims at Philippines' breadbasketbullet
7 World Hurricane Florence: Your forecasting and climate...bullet
8 World The abortion I almost forgotbullet
9 World Robert Indiana's Estate: Generosity, acrimony and...bullet
10 World Cardinal who met with Pope about sex abuse...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Bob Woodward book: Gary Cohn was 'astounded at Trump's lack of basic understanding' about the federal debt
World ISIS attacks in west drop sharply, but threat remains high
Politics Hope Hicks and other top staffers reportedly tried to set up a committee to vet Trump's tweets after he attacked Mika Brzezinski, but he ignored their input
World Trump officials see weaknesses in the midterms
Politics Trump reportedly wanted to raise the top income tax bracket to 44%, but Gary Cohn talked him out of it
World Last Islamic State redoubt under attack in Syria
Politics Trump reportedly exploded at his ex-lawyer after he heard Mueller was looking into his relationship with Deutsche Bank: 'This is bulls---!'
World GOP officials see weaknesses in the midterms
Politics Mike Pence said he's '100% confident' no one on his staff wrote the anonymous New York Times op-ed, and he'd take a lie detector test to prove he didn't, either
Entertainment When a comeback season meets a breakthrough season

The New York Times

Entertainment With Bach and Paul Taylor, orchestra of St. Luke's plans its future
World Kathy Hochul beats Back challenge in Lieutenant Governor race
Entertainment Beyond 'Crazy Rich Asians': Angie Wang makes a movie
World Top Sloan Kettering cancer doctor resigns after failing to disclose industry ties
X
Advertisement