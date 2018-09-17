Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > The New York Times >

Floods in Nigeria kill more than 100, wiping out homes and farms


Floods in Nigeria kill more than 100, wiping out homes and farms

DAKAR, Senegal — Rainy season flooding across Nigeria has killed more than 100 people, as water poured over the banks of the West African country’s two major rivers, and into numerous cities and towns.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Floods in Nigeria kill more than 100, wiping out homes and farms play

Flooding in the Nigerian state of Kogi on Monday.

(Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters)

Officials prepared Monday to declare a natural disaster, which would allow for the mobilization of military and other resources to 12 states that have been badly affected. President Muhammadu Buhari has authorized the equivalent of $8.2 million to aid relief efforts.

Over the weekend, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency reported that the Benue and Niger rivers were close to reaching levels that in 2012 led to floods that killed more than 350 people and wiped out scores of homes, farms and other property.

Seasonal flooding is a scourge in many communities in Nigeria and elsewhere across the region, where a growing population, lax control of new construction and a lack of good drainage infrastructure are colliding. Nigeria is by far the most populous country in Africa, but the flooding so far this year has mostly been in rural areas.

In Lagos, the most populous city in Nigeria and on the entire continent, streets become rivers during the rainy season as sewage channels and drainage systems are overwhelmed during downpours. The phenomenon is repeated across numerous communities in West Africa, where traffic and business come to a standstill for hours or days, waiting for the streets to drain. Sometimes the flooding becomes deadly.

Last year, hundreds of people were killed in a mudslide in Freetown, Sierra Leone, along a hillside where residents of the booming city had cleared forests to build homes. Victims were buried alive in their houses and vehicles. Environmental groups and local organizations had been warning for years that the development was risky.

In Nigeria, local television stations reported that more than 100 communities had flooded and broadcast images of muddy waters reaching the rooftops of clusters of homes. Some people died when flooding caused their homes to collapse, according to Agence France-Presse.

Local leaders in some areas were advising residents to evacuate. Officials in Anambra state set up 28 camps for fleeing residents. Thousands of people fled their homes in Cross River state, officials there said, noting that many of them lived in swampy areas or along waterways. Farmland was flooded in other states, wiping away crops before they could be harvested.

Environmentalists have long called for government investment in better drainage and improvements to aid development in coastal areas. Other officials have called for better maintenance of dams as well as the construction of new ones to keep flooding in check.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Dionne Searcey © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Typhoon Mangkhut: More than 40 bodies found in Philippines landslide World Typhoon Mangkhut: More than 40 bodies found in Philippines landslide
World: Allegations against Kavanaugh 'will be heard,' Conway says World Allegations against Kavanaugh 'will be heard,' Conway says
World: Yet another worrisome subway statistic: More people are going on the tracks World Yet another worrisome subway statistic: More people are going on the tracks
World: Can paying for a health problem as a whole, not piece by piece, save Medicare money? World Can paying for a health problem as a whole, not piece by piece, save Medicare money?
World: The threat to Roe v. Wade in the case of the missing precedent World The threat to Roe v. Wade in the case of the missing precedent
World: No. 1 aim of Democratic campaign ads: Protect pre-existing conditions World No. 1 aim of Democratic campaign ads: Protect pre-existing conditions



Top Articles

1 World Typhoon Mangkhut: More than 40 bodies found in Philippines landslidebullet
2 World They bonded as the pacific crest trail burned, now they heal itbullet
3 World Can Ethiopia's new leader, a political insider, change his...bullet
4 World Allegations against Kavanaugh 'will be heard,' Conway saysbullet
5 World Betting against Tesla: Skeptics make their casebullet
6 World Super typhoon Mangkhut aims at Philippines' breadbasketbullet
7 World Bloomberg May Run for President as a Democrat; his...bullet
8 World Can paying for a health problem as a whole, not...bullet
9 World Yet another worrisome subway statistic: More...bullet
10 World South Korean envoy visits North Korea to help...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment A pro-lux studios production gets film award nomination
Opinion Migrants were welcome. Then came a murder, and an election
World Pakistan has 1 new polio case, but is not declaring victory yet
World 'Please pray': Santa Fe is a town that has long found comfort in faith
World An oil giant is taking big steps. Saudi Arabia can't afford for it to slip
Entertainment Iceland's 'ruligans' are riled up
World 5 killed in suspected Boko Haram extremist attack in Nigeria
World In troubled Cameroon, U.S. envoy is accused of election meddling
Entertainment Athletics: Kenya's Mweresa fails dope test ahead of African showpiece-ADAK
World 'All of Africa is here': Hopes of climbing to Spain

The New York Times

null
World Crisis escalates as storm shows its fiercest face
null
World Kavanaugh's Nomination in turmoil as accuser comes forward
World Typhoon Mangkhut slams Hong Kong and Southern China
null
World Time Magazine to be sold to Salesforce billionaire Marc Benioff
X
Advertisement