In diverse race for Attorney General, any outcome will be a first

NEW YORK — During a forum for Democratic candidates for attorney general in Harlem last week, Rev. Al Sharpton’s longtime lawyer, Michael Hardy, explained the constitutional duties of the position, referring five times to the pronoun “he” for the state’s top lawyer.

When Hardy left the stage, Sharpton returned to the podium and noted: “Attorney Hardy said ‘him.’ The candidates include three women. You might be seeing her.” The crowd applauded.

The sudden resignation in May of the former attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, set off a race that can only be described as historic — no matter who wins. More than 40 white men — beginning on Jan. 1, 1848, when Ambrose L. Jordan took the job — have been elected attorney general for New York state.

Barbara Underwood, the former solicitor general, became the first woman to hold the post when she took over after Schneiderman resigned in the face of accusations he physically abused several women. She was later appointed attorney general by the Legislature.

The three female candidates seeking the Democratic nomination are: Letitia James, the public advocate; Leecia Eve, a Verizon executive; and Zephyr Teachout, a law professor. James and Eve are both African-American. Teachout is eight months pregnant. The fourth Democratic candidate, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, is the first openly gay congressman from New York. Keith Wofford, a managing partner of the New York City office of a large law firm who is African-American, is running unopposed as a Republican.

“This is the most diverse field,” said James, who is the first African-American woman elected to hold citywide office in New York City.

“This is what primaries should look like,” Teachout said.

Across the country, more diverse candidates are running for elected office in what many see as a response to President Donald Trump. More women than ever are running for Congress, according to Emily’s List, a national organization dedicated to helping women win elected office. There are no black governors in the United States and only two black men have been elected governor. Yet there are now three black Democratic nominees for governor, including Stacey Abrams in Georgia, who, if elected, would be the first black woman elected governor.

“I expect a groundswell of discontent with the establishment will lead to greater diversity,” said Ritchie Torres, a city councilman from the Bronx who is gay and Latino. He has “co-endorsed” James and Teachout.

In New York, which has a reputation as a progressive state but has never had a female governor, diversity among candidates has been slow to come in statewide elections. But this year, in addition to the varied candidates for attorney general, primary voters will choose between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the actress and activist Cynthia Nixon, who is gay. Nixon’s running mate for lieutenant governor, Jumaane Williams, a councilman from Brooklyn, is a first-generation American whose parents emigrated from the Caribbean.

“We have this leftist, progressive label for New York City and New York state,” said Christina Greer, an assistant professor of political science at Fordham University, “but you scratch the surface and we are not as progressive as we think.”

The diversity of the attorney general race might be attributed to the unexpected swiftness of Schneiderman’s resignation, Greer said.

While all the attorney general candidates are quick to say that they are running because they believe they are the most qualified, they also have not been afraid to emphasize their diversity, how it makes them a better candidate or has affected their campaign.

Eve often invokes her deep ties to the state through her father, Arthur Eve, a longtime Buffalo assemblyman who created a program to give poor students an opportunity to attend college and who was a negotiator on a panel that helped to end the rebellion by Attica inmates in 1971.

Teachout said there is a stigma to pregnant women running for office, but she has felt a shift while campaigning.

“There is so much excitement from men and women seeing a woman, increasingly and obviously pregnant, campaigning,” Teachout said. “It connects you to so many people who want to tell their story of working while pregnant or their partners working while pregnant.”

Maloney has released two advertisements where he talks about being a gay parent of three minority children he adopted with his husband. One of the ads includes the birth mother of one of the children thanking him for protecting the child.

“It wasn’t a given that a gay guy with an interracial family was going to win in a Trump district against a Republican incumbent,” Maloney says in the ad about his congressional victory.

On the diversity of the campaign he said, “It’s great that someone is going to make history.”

That James, who is leading the race according to recent polls, would be the first black woman to win statewide office is not lost on her supporters. At a rally with Higher Heights, an organization that works to get more black women elected to office, speakers talked about the difficulty black women can have fundraising.

“Let’s give some money. She needs to be up on television as Tish James standing alone, running for attorney general,” said C. Virginia Fields, a former Manhattan borough president.

But the diverse field has also led to conflicts.

Eve says that she received a call from James just 48 hours after Schneiderman’s resignation. When she told James that she planned to run, Eve said James said she had hoped they could “work something out.” Eve took that as an effort to persuade her to not enter the race, on the premise that two black women candidates would take votes from one another.

“How dare someone suggest there could be only one woman or one woman of color,” Eve said. “Nobody raises these issues when two, three, four or 15 white men are running against each other.”

James’ camp said both women said they were running during the phone call and that they had wished one another luck. Delaney Kempner, a spokeswoman for James, denied that James asked Eve to drop out and said “she is pleased to be running with such a diverse group of candidates.”

Kimberly Peeler-Allen, co-founder of Higher Heights, said having two black women in the race is a “happy problem.”

Greer said Maloney’s entrance into the race was largely perceived as an attempt to appeal to the male vote. That is why it is not clear if the diversity in the attorney general’s race is indicative of a longer-lasting trend, she said.

“What started as a possible one-off, catching the machine off guard, could be a bigger moment where people are saying we want more from our elected officials,” Greer said. “Much of the establishment — white men of a certain age — are scared.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Jeffery C. Mays © 2018 The New York Times