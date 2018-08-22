news

There’s a lost city called Kilstiffen beneath the Cliffs of Moher — or so the story goes — which sprawl grandly over the Atlantic Ocean on the western coast of Ireland.

The city was submerged and, according to legend, will remain so until the golden key to the gates are found. Or maybe you subscribe to a different theory: that an evil witch who lived there fell in love with Cu Chulainn, one of the great heroes of Irish mythology. Furious that he did not return her affection, she pummeled the shoreline, giving the cliffs their distinctive outline.

All I knew, standing blissfully alone atop a precarious bluff looking far down onto jagged rocks and sparkling cobalt water below, was that I owed that witch a debt of gratitude. The folkloric correlations made perfect sense: Looking at purple wildflowers and kelly-green grass, I couldn’t remember the last time I was surrounded by such serene exquisiteness. Having left the clamor of Dublin, I set out in a rental car to take advantage of what the Irish countryside had to offer — and found that it more than delivered on its promises. Better still, I was able to do so without expending too many precious euros.

In my Hertz rental (knowing I’d be driving on the left side of the road, I paid extra for automatic), I set out west on the M4 toward Galway. After a quick stop for breakfast at the Old Beehive, a restaurant on the outskirts of Dublin that’s part of a wonderful larger initiative that works to provide vocational training to those with intellectual disabilities (a scone and coffee ran me 3.50 euros, or $4), I was off. The plan: drive a healthy chunk of the country’s western coast, or the Wild Atlantic Way, the catchy name assigned by Ireland’s tourism bureau.

The clouds parted slightly as I entered County Meath, and a few happy cows greeted me as I headed toward what seemed to be increasingly green and slightly more scenic pastures. I finally reached the small, beautiful harbor city of Galway, considered by many the cultural backbone of Ireland. I parked by the Galway cathedral, the site of a former prison, and made a brief visit, paying the suggested donation of 2 euros.

Galway’s charm was immediately evident as I walked along the canals of the River Corrib, past chirping birds and tall reeds. But I was hungry. I had the restaurant Kai in my sights, a welcoming, cozy place headed by a New Zealand chef, Jessica Murphy. The lunch crowd had begun lining up at the door, but I grabbed the last table outside and dived into a delicious bowl of carrot and miso soup (5 euros). Accompanied by a thick slice of dense, multigrain bread, that probably would have sufficed as a small meal. But I also ordered a picnic board (13.50 euros), which came with some piquant Killeen cheese, a pile of local Brady’s ham, potato salad and slaw.

Fortified, I continued to explore and soon learned how Galway earned its distinction as Ireland’s cultural capital. A stop at the charmingly ramshackle bookshop Bell, Book and Candle was a quick lesson in literary history from the owner, Paul Deacy. I asked him which of the lesser-known heroes of Irish literature — that is, anyone not named Joyce or Shaw — might he recommend to a relative neophyte?

“I don’t need to be asked twice,” he said, naming a pair of Galway natives, Walter Macken and Ken Bruen, as two of his favorites. I forked over 6 euros for two books, “Brown Lord of the Mountain” (Macken) and “The Hackman Blues” (Bruen). “I just love it,” he said, handing me the Macken, “and I hope you love it, too. He was actually just born around the corner. Come on, I’ll show you.” We left the shop — no locking-up required — and walked just up the road, where he showed me a nondescript house with a plaque proudly proclaiming its historical significance.



Quay and Shop streets were where I found most of the action in Galway; they teemed with pedestrians, shops, day drinkers and street musicians. After I’d reached the Eyre Square park on the northwest side of town and a historical relic from the 17th century, the Browne Doorway (an out-of-place but interesting entrance to a wealthy family’s old mansion that’s been plopped in the square), I bid Galway farewell, making a mental note that I needed to return sooner rather than later.

Despite my concerns about left-side driving, I found driving in the Irish countryside to be an utter pleasure. Many country roads are so narrow that the opposite-lane driving doesn’t factor in much, and I found native drivers to be generally patient with slowpoke foreigners like me. The scenery also happens to be every bit as gorgeous as whatever movie you’ve got playing in your mind: winding stone walls spotted with lichen, snaking over a pristine green hillside; dozens of sheep in the distance, like small puffs of smoke, seen through a field of Queen Anne’s Lace.

Having navigated through Rinville and Clarinbridge, I stopped for one more small snack, a half-dozen grilled oysters at Moran’s Oyster Cottage (13.50 euros), a venerable business that dates back seven generations. I slurped happily in a picturesque setting overlooking the Kilcolgan River.

If you spend any amount of time driving in Ireland, you’ll be spoiled by the number of beautiful old castles you pass, but Dunguaire Castle, in the southeastern corner of Galway Bay, is one of the stateliest. After walking the grounds, it was on to one of the true natural wonders of Ireland: The possibly bewitched Cliffs of Moher. They’re easy enough to find: Just follow the road signs, pull into the big lot and pay the 8 euros admission (4 euros if you book online in advance like all the other tourists).

But go beyond the tour buses and continue south, and you’ll notice signs for an alternate parking lot that claims to get you closest to the actual cliffs. It’s slightly tricky, but continue until you find Liscannor Walk and a small private lot, where you’ll pay 2 euros to park. It’s a manageable uphill walk to the cliffs from there, along a stone wall and past curious cows as you make your way toward the water.

It was worth it: I felt as if I had the entire ocean to myself. I ran out onto a particularly solitary outcropping of rock, flowers and grass, and took in the panoramic vista of the ocean and jagged coastline on sunny, slightly windy day. There was a lengthy dead drop down onto the rocks below — be careful, there are no guardrails. On my way back to the trail, I passed a young couple in full wedding attire with a photographer. They had chosen the perfect spot, to be sure.

But there’s no reason to limit yourself to merely one breathtaking spot when the coast is peppered with them. Motoring further, I stopped in tranquil Spanish Point as evening set in and enjoyed a walk on a smooth, lovely beach before finding my Airbnb ($60) in the sleepy town of Kilrush for a quick recharge.

The Bridges of Ross, another of Ireland’s breathtaking natural coastal monuments, awaited me the following morning. The name is something of a misnomer — the site once consisted of three natural land bridges; only one remains after the others collapsed into the sea. But that bridge is worth the trip. After parking in the lot, you’ll need to walk out to the ocean and, turning left, continue down the coast a bit until you see the tunnellike outcropping of green grass and gray rock, under which deep blue ocean runs.

With so much water everywhere, it’s tempting to want to find a beach and take a plunge, or at least dip your toes. While that might not be the safest idea at the Bridges of Ross or Cliffs of Moher, other locales are happy to oblige. Entering County Kerry, I wound my way over to the resort town of Ballybunion for a little sun and surf.

The beach at Ballybunion, like all the best things in life, was free (except for the 1 euro-per-hour parking). What makes it exceptional is how private is feels: sheltered by a long, craggy cliff side on one end, full of tiny caves and grottoes and the ruins of Ballybunion Castle, perched on a hillside, on the other. After wading into the chilly Atlantic water, I grabbed a soft-serve ice cream for 2 euros from a nearby shop to complete the beach experience.

My Irish miniroad trip ended in Tralee, the largest town in County Kerry and one that’s making an excellent case for itself as a tourist destination. Walking from my lodgings at the Rose Hotel (84 euros per night) into the center of town, I crossed through the Park of Tralee and its beautiful rose garden before taking in a quick meal at a local restaurant, Croi.

I got to talking with its manager Kevin O’Connor about Tralee. “Galway has really arrived over the last few years, and now it’s our time,” he said. “People are starting to believe in our town, and the townspeople are starting to believe. And that’s how it starts.” My two-course early-bird dinner (20 euros) certainly won me over. Glenbeigh mussels with wild foraged garlic and chorizo were nicely cooked, and a portion of local Irish chicken with mushrooms and pancetta was perfectly juicy and flavorful.

Finally, it was show time. I surely wasn’t going to wrap up my Ireland trip without taking in some Irish dancing, and what better place to do that than at Siamsa Tire, the national folk theater of Ireland? The tickets weren’t exactly cheap (27.50 euros) but I thoroughly enjoyed the spirited, rollicking performance of Oilean, which tells a loose story of traditional life on the nearby Blasket Islands.

There were plaintive ballads sung in the traditional sean-nos style; there were flutes and fiddles; and, naturally, there was plenty of percussive stomping and intricate footwork. It capped off a thrilling trip through the Irish countryside that seemed almost like a folk tale — nearly storybooklike in its grandeur and beauty. But it’s no myth: It’s very real, and utterly accessible.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Lucas Peterson © 2018 The New York Times