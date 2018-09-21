Italy's Populists Loosen Vaccine Law Amid a Fever They Fueled

news

ROME — For years, the anti-establishment Five Star Movement has spread confusion about vaccines.

Its co-founder raised links between vaccines and autism. Its political leader campaigned against a law making vaccines obligatory. Its myriad websites drew traffic with posts by vaccine skeptics, and its party representatives blamed vaccines for tumors and allergies. For one senator, vaccine scars were “branding for beasts.”

On Thursday, as school began this week around Italy, the Five Star Movement and its coalition partner, the League, passed a measure that allows children to stay in school as long as their parents attest that they have been vaccinated, or will be by March. No doctor’s note is required.

Critics consider the decree a dangerous, and purely political, measure that creates chaos in the school system, increases the risk to classmates with autoimmune deficiencies and tempts a public health crisis.

Only a year ago, the number of measles cases in Italy climbed to 5,006 in 2017, from 843 in 2016. Last year, Italy had Europe’s third-highest per capita rate of measles after much-poorer Romania and Greece. Mexico has recommended that its citizens be vaccinated before traveling to Italy.

Italy is perhaps the most acute case of a contagion of another kind spreading in Europe and the West — one in which populist politics, misinformation and psuedo-science on the internet have combined with an anti-establishment mood in which experts are not to be trusted.

But now the populist forces that have fueled that trend hold power, and must deal with the consequences affecting the public health and security of citizens.

“It’s all part of the anti-establishment drift,” said Beatrice Lorenzin, the health minister in the previous, center-left government and the namesake of the 2017 law making vaccines obligatory. “Because everything is a caste, also science becomes a caste. But science is the last bastion, when you have minimized the authority of science, there is nothing else.”

Facing an increase in measles cases and a decadelong erosion of trust in vaccines, the prior Italian government required that children receive 10 vaccinations before enrolling in school. The law came into force this year.

But this summer, Lorenzin’s successor in the new populist government, Giulia Grillo of the Five Star Movement, sought to loosen the requirements, at one point offering something she called “flexible obligation.” Grillo, who declined to comment for this article, finally settled on the extension for students without proof of vaccination.

“Nothing has changed; it’s exactly like it was,” Rocco Casalino, the spokesman for the Five Star Movement, said after the law was approved Thursday — raising the question of why, then, it was passed at all.

On Thursday, Five Star senators said they would next seek to undo the vaccine law altogether.

“Unfortunately, the state has diffused ambiguous information that can confuse the parents who are trying to decide whether or not to vaccinate their kids,” said Roberto Burioni, a leading immunologist at Università Vita-Salute San Raffaele and a bête noire of the anti-vaccine movement. (One mother posted a Facebook message saying she hoped he’d drowned on his summer vacation.)

“The state should be clear, and be clearly on the part of science,” Burioni said.

The measles vaccine, which over the past 50 years has helped eliminate the disease in the United States, was introduced in Italy in 1976. The percentage of coverage climbed steadily to more than 90 percent in 2003. But the obligation was eased in 1999, Lorenzin said, because Italy had mistakenly believed it had ingrained the belief in science and vaccines into the culture.

Instead, she said, the opposite happened. She attributed the surge of distrust in vaccines to the fact that the diseases had become so rare as to seem unreal, to the debacle of a since-rejected and retracted report in the scientific journal The Lancet linking vaccines to autism, and to what she called “Doctor Google.”

By 2015, coverage had declined to about 85 percent. Cases of measles, which can cause blindness, brain inflammation, pneumonia and in some cases death, have been rising.

Italy’s “No-Vax” movement has risen, too. In Rimini, a hotbed of No-Vax activity and the site of a 2012 ruling by a local judge, later overturned, that linked autism to vaccines, anti-vaccination advocates attached streamers to planes that read, “Everyone to School. Freedom of Choice.”

In Veneto, the governor, Luca Zaia of the League, has promoted a “personalized” approach to evaluating vaccinations. Families have organized a secluded “school in the woods” for unvaccinated children, while others have met in private homes.

Lorenzin said that if she were still the health minister, she would send police to break up the illegal schools. “It’s a chemical bomb,” she said.

Mattia Marchi, a spokesman for the Veneto chapter of Corveleva, a No-Vax umbrella group, said parents skeptical of vaccines still had little choice but to vaccinate.

“No one ever said that a vaccine causes autism,” Marchi said. “But if 1,000 people see a UFO, do we want to tell these people that they are crazy or do we want to find a solution?”

Last week, Federico Aliberti, an artisan, came from Livorno to Rome with his 3-year-old son to protest the required vaccination of all Italian nursery and school children.

Aliberti, who voted for Five Star, said he resented the “arrogance” of scientists who presumed to understand something as complicated as the human immune system. His Facebook feed, he said, had been filled with clips of Five Star politicians promising personal choice, as well as articles and videos about the pharmaceutical interests behind vaccines and the vaccines’ supposed connections to cancers and autism.

The government, he said, had given him hope but, even with the new measure, delivered only “a stab in the back.”

Indeed, for years, the Five Star Movement, and more recently, the League, had given him something to believe in.

Beppe Grillo, the co-founder of the Five Star Movement, has raised a link between vaccines and autism, suggested that vaccines weaken the immune systems of healthy children, and claimed that the pharmaceutical industry has pushed them for profit. Members of the party in the European Parliament have proposed eliminating some obligatory vaccinations for some public employees and professed a link between leukemia, tumors, allergies and autism to vaccinations.

In another instance, they raised concerns that vaccines might be dangerous for possessing metals. The party’s mayor in Livorno called the obligation to vaccinate “intolerable,” while others in Puglia invited people to a hearing by doctors who believed eating nuts was more effective than vaccines in preventing illnesses.

Last February, Paola Taverna, a prominent Five Star senator, fondly recalled “parading to her cousin’s” house to catch whatever disease was going around as a preferable option to vaccines, which she compared to “branding for beasts " (This week, though, Taverna herself said she would have her own child vaccinated.)

In July, a regional council member in the Five Star Movement from Lazio presented a proposal requiring students to go into quarantine for four to six weeks after receiving their vaccinations. The member, Davide Barillari, also called for an “informational” stage about the “causal correlations” between vaccines and pathologies for parents who sought vaccines in clinics. “Politics comes before science,” he said.

Davide Casaleggio, the powerful son of the party’s other co-founder, who many believe controls the web platforms upon which the party functions, wrote on his blog that the Five Star Movement “totally distances itself” from Barillari’s statements.

But Marco Canestrari, a former employee of Casaleggio Associates who left the company and the party and co-wrote a book, “Supernova,” about its inner workings, said Casaleggio’s constellation of websites used to host articles “openly against vaccines.”

“It was to draw traffic and advertising, on the theme of health,” he said. “There was a lot of consensus around it, but when the party got bigger and it became uncomfortable, they distanced themselves.”

During the campaign, as the candidates raised questions about vaccines, the party’s leaders made sure to always say they were not against vaccines. They did so again after passing Thursday’s law.

Matteo Salvini, the leader of the anti-immigrant League, Five Star’s coalition partner, apparently wanted to get in on the anti-vaccination action as he built his own populist movement.

In March 2013, Salvini seemed unbothered about vaccines when he wrote on Twitter that his daughter Mirta had received her first vaccinations. “She laughed, mom was the most worried,” he wrote.

Two years later, in October 2015, when he was still closer to the political margins, he seemed to test the political power of the issue. “Obligatory vaccinations, sanctions on the doctors who advise against it. What do you think?”

Two years after that, in April 2017, he asked, “The first Italian doctor who says NO to vaccines has been expelled. What do you think?” Soon after he had his answer and tweeted that while he had vaccinated his kids he thought it was “mad” to impose so many vaccines. He insisted the choice should be left to parents and their doctors.

In subsequent tweets he made it clear that he supported parents protesting in front of Rome’s Parliament building, that he was always on the side of “freedom of choice,” and that he was suspicious of multinational corporations promoting vaccines.

In September, he combined two of his favorite talking points, saying of the hundreds of thousands of migrants who had landed in Italy, “WHO HAS VACCINATED THEM?”

He also called for preventive pre-vaccine tests to ensure the vaccines would not harm the children.

Such a test “doesn’t exist,” said Lorenzin, “It’s misinformation.”

