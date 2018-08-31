news

NEW YORK — For more than a decade, New York City made steady progress in reducing the number of children living in public housing who have tested positive for lead, but that trend ended about the same time the city’s housing authority stopped inspecting its apartments for lead-paint hazards.

That was one upshot of a report on lead poisoning released Thursday by the city’s Department of Health. Overall, the report showed the number of city children with elevated levels of lead in their blood had dropped to a record low of about 5,300.

“The numbers I’ve seen, coming out with this report, show that exposure continues to decline,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference. “We’ve got more work to do, but exposure continues to decline.”

Still, the report said the percentage of young children in public housing who tested positive for lead remained steady over the last few years, even as it continued to decline citywide.

About 130 children in public housing younger than 6 tested positive for lead each year from 2015 to 2017, around the same time that the city’s public housing authority stopped inspecting apartments for lead paint as was required under local and federal regulations.

Dr. Mary T. Bassett, the health commissioner, noted the correlation between the lack of inspections and steady rates of lead poisoning, but could not “attribute causality to it” because the sample size was too small.

The report marks the latest effort to confront a lead-paint controversy that engulfed de Blasio’s administration after it came to light that the city’s public housing authority had failed to inspect for lead-paint hazards in its 176,000 apartments for at least five years.

The city reached a legal settlement with federal prosecutors earlier this summer to appoint a federal monitor to oversee reforms at the New York City Housing Authority, also known as NYCHA. NYCHA is the nation’s largest public housing system.

The report comes about a month after it became known that the Department of Investigation had opened an inquiry into the Health Department’s handling of lead-paint inspections in public housing.

NYCHA’s failure to inspect its properties has raised questions about the number of children in housing developments that have tested positive for lead. City Hall has responded with months of shifting descriptions about the extent of the problem.

Initially, city officials said only 19 children from housing projects were found to have elevated levels of lead in their blood. On Thursday, they said that since 2012, a total of 1,160 children under 18 living in public housing have been found to have elevated lead levels.

In response, de Blasio said the city would expand its efforts and inspect every public housing apartment where lead paint might have been used, or about 130,000 apartments. The testing, which officials say will cost $80 million and will be carried out by private contractors, is expected to begin early next year, according to Jasmine Blake, a spokeswoman for the housing authority.

“There have been a lot of numbers swirling around and people have been confused by these numbers,” said Bassett, who is leaving Friday for a position at Harvard. “We want to do our best to clarify the numbers today.”

Since 2010, the number of children that tested positive for lead has dropped 69 percent according to the latest report.

The report said 362,119 children were tested for lead poisoning citywide in 2017 and 1.5 percent were found to have lead levels at or above 5 micrograms per deciliter, the minimum amount for which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that localities intervene. The overwhelming majority, 97 percent, lived in private housing.

In fact, children living in public housing are tested for lead poisoning at higher rates than children living in private housing, Bassett said. About 88 percent of children living in NYCHA apartments are tested by the time they are 3 years old, compared to 74 percent of children living in private housing, she said.

Lead can cause devastating harm to children, including stunting their intellectual growth and affecting cardiovascular, hormone and immune systems.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Luis Ferré-Sadurní © 2018 The New York Times