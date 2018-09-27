Pulse.com.gh logo
Man took $4.3m in cash from an Alaska bank and ran, prosecutors say


World Man took $4.3 million in cash from an Alaska bank and ran, drove and flew, prosecutors say

He was the bank’s cash vault services manager. And so, authorities say, Cazarez — dressed in a sharp red shirt and black suit — strolled right on in with a rolling cart and three big boxes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

On a summer night in Anchorage, Alaska, seven years ago, law enforcement officials say, Gerardo Adan Cazarez Valenzuela arrived at a KeyBank. He had no problem getting in. He worked there.

He also had no problem getting into its vault. He was the bank’s cash vault services manager. And so, authorities say, Cazarez — dressed in a sharp red shirt and black suit — strolled right on in with a rolling cart and three big boxes.

He turned out the light and, under the cover of darkness, began filling the boxes with cash, prosecutors say. By the time he was finished, they say, he had taken about $4.3 million. Then he left the bank. The whole thing took about 20 minutes.

Cazarez managed to take the money and run (at least figuratively — there was a lot of driving and some flying involved, too) all the way to Mexico, where he was quickly detained, charged, convicted and eventually jailed for money laundering, smuggling and other charges.

On Wednesday, seven years after the money was taken from KeyBank, prosecutors announced that Cazarez, now 33, had been extradited from Mexico back to the United States to face a separate theft charge. He arrived in Anchorage late Tuesday and was expected to make his first court appearance there Thursday morning.

It was not clear if Cazarez had a lawyer. Attempts to reach him Wednesday night were not successful.

If convicted, Cazarez would face a sentence of up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

In a sworn affidavit, an FBI special agent laid out each step of the alleged theft and Cazarez’s attempt at a far-flung getaway.

After leaving the bank with the money on July 29, 2011, the agent said, Cazarez drove home and transferred the cash from the boxes into duffel bags and suitcases. Then he drove to the airport to catch a private charter flight to Seattle that he had previously arranged.

From there, the agent said, Cazarez hailed a cab to take him to his girlfriend, who had also flown to Washington state. On the way, with the help of the cabdriver, he found and bought an AK-47 and a handgun, along with ammunition, for $4,000, the affidavit said. Then the driver dropped Cazarez at a home where he met his girlfriend.

Eventually, Cazarez bought a Ford Fusion under his girlfriend’s name, and the couple drove south to California, and then on to Tijuana, Mexico, the affidavit said. On Aug. 1, 2011 — three days after the theft in Alaska — the couple abandoned the Ford Fusion and boarded a bus bound for Sonora, Mexico, according to the affidavit.

It was there that the pair finally ran into trouble. When the bus stopped at a checkpoint, they collected their luggage, walked through the line and were flagged for further inspection, the affidavit said. Cazarez told his girlfriend that “they were in serious trouble.”

When the Mexican authorities opened their suitcases, they discovered about $3.8 million in cash, plus the firearms and ammunition, the affidavit said.

Back in Anchorage, KeyBank officials were struggling to open their vault. And Cazarez, they realized, had not come to work.

It took an entire day for bank officials to open the door. Once they got inside, the affidavit said, their fears were confirmed: “Large quantities of cash were missing.” The bank’s security-camera recordings would help them piece together what had happened.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Matt Stevens © 2018 The New York Times

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

