news

NEW YORK — The good news for fans of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Brooklyn-to-Queens streetcar project is that, speculation to the contrary, the city says it is still alive.

The rest of the news is that it will cover less ground, cost more and take a lot longer to build than when it was proposed in 2016, city officials said on Wednesday.

And it will require $1 billion from a federal government that has shown reluctance to pay for urban mass-transit projects.

After two years of studying routes, talking to consultants and residents, and digging test holes in the street, the city is releasing its first fleshed-out vision for the project, which would stitch together waterfront neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens that have become some of the fastest-growing parts of the city even though they are poorly served by the subway.

Highlights of the revised plan include:

— Twenty-six stops along an 11-mile route running from Gowanus in Brooklyn to Astoria, Queens. (An earlier plan to extend the streetcar southward to Sunset Park, Brooklyn, has been scrapped.)

— A shift of the route inland in parts, away from Dumbo in favor of downtown Brooklyn.

— A $2.73 billion price tag, up from the original $2.5 billion estimate.

— Streetcars running by 2029, not 2024 as initially projected.

— A projected 50,000 riders per day.

The city now begins putting together an environmental-impact statement, a first step in the approval process for a major project.

Under the new timetable, construction on the streetcar, formally known as the Brooklyn-Queens Connector or BQX, would not begin until 2024, long after de Blasio leaves office in 2021. There will be no golden shovel moment for this mayor.

But de Blasio, who has been criticized as being slow to follow up on his own proposal, said Wednesday that it was “time for our transit system to catch up” with the explosive growth along the waterfront.

“The BQX is one of the biggest, most ambitious projects in a generation,” the mayor said in a statement. “It will be a challenge, but New York City is taking it on.”

The streetcar system, which would run on rails and be powered by overhead wires, was initially expected to pay for its own construction through extra tax revenue brought in by the increase in property values it would trigger along its route.

But a $1.3 billion funding gap has opened up, mostly because of a 2016 city policy that earmarks much of the increase in tax revenue for other purposes, including affordable housing, making it unavailable for the streetcar, Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen said.

It is that gap that the city is looking to Washington to help close. Glen said that the public-private partnership that would build the streetcar would be expected to contribute up to 10 percent of the cost, leaving about $1 billion to come from the federal government.

Though President Donald Trump has slashed funding on many fronts, including withdrawing support for the $30 billion Gateway commuter rail project connecting New York and New Jersey, city officials noted that Congress has restored money for Gateway through the appropriations process.

The streetcar — which would link Red Hook, Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Long Island City and other places that have seen crumbling industrial waterfronts replaced by new housing and jobs — was met with both enthusiasm and skepticism when de Blasio proposed it. Critics asked why buses along the same route could not be used instead.

That was followed by a long silence, and this spring, Glen said that if the streetcar did not pay for itself, “We have to decide whether or not this is the right use of capital money for a transportation project.”

On Wednesday, though, she ruled out using the city’s capital budget to pay for it.

Keeping the streetcar alive has meant moving and shrinking it. The infrastructure beneath Dumbo’s waterfront streets is ancient and would have to be upgraded at considerable cost before tracks were laid, and ridership in the neighborhood would be under 1,000 people a day, the city found. The inland route through downtown Brooklyn had more connections to subways and buses and would see much higher ridership.

The stretch from Gowanus south to Sunset Park would also have few riders, would require a new bridge across the Gowanus Canal and largely duplicates the route of the R train.

The city’s study also determined that the project would cost about $250 million per mile, up from the original $150 million estimate, largely because of the complexity and condition of underground utilities.

Many of the benefits of the proposal remain, the city said, including improved mass transit access for thousands of public-housing residents and a new bridge across Newtown Creek, the industrial waterway that separates Brooklyn from Queens, that would be used by streetcars, walkers and cyclists.

Thomas Wright, the president of the Regional Plan Association, an urban research group, said that he remained excited about the streetcar but that now was not the right time to seek federal support.

“This is a project that should be able to generate local revenues to cover it, if it’s being done in conjunction with the growth of the city and the region and corridor,” Wright said.

But city officials, noting the 10-year timeline, said they felt the federal dollars would flow sooner or later.

“In the long run, good projects get federal funds,” said Polly Trottenberg, the city’s transportation commissioner.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Andy Newman © 2018 The New York Times