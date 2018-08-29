New reasons to go to Brooklyn neighborhood restaurants

news

NEW YORK — It was only a matter of time before Greenpoint became a magnet for restaurants.

With the L train shutting down next spring for 15 months of repairs, next-door Williamsburg is already losing its appeal as a dining hub. That may allow Greenpoint — a Brooklyn neighborhood — to emerge as a less-expensive alternative for restaurateurs and diners, but one that offers similar amenities: proximity to Manhattan, waterfront views and plenty of new stores and apartments.

Once largely industrial and still known for its Polish immigrant population, Greenpoint this year has had several openings, including Di An Di, a stylish pho spot; Oxomoco, an airy Mexican restaurant with wood-fired grills; Annicka, a cafe and bar specializing in New York-made beer, wine, cider and spirits; and Bernie’s, a faux-retro diner.

Unlike Williamsburg, Greenpoint has always been difficult to reach by subway. The area is served by the G line. But “because it is so disconnected, it has this small-town charm,” said Nick Padilla, the chef and an owner of the Palace, a bar that he and his co-owners and managing partners, Mary Schultz and Rita Puskas, are opening next month in a space that housed an Irish pub for more than 80 years.

The Palace will serve classic cocktails and “unpretentious, blue-collar” food like homemade corned beef and collard green melts, said Padilla, who also owns the Greenpoint restaurant Alameda.

Also coming this fall is Alula, a cafe where “Moorish meets healthy American food,” said its owner, Tony Ismail. Ismail, who was born in Beirut, Lebanon, will serve sandwiches, salads and grain bowls accented by Middle Eastern specialties like the red pepper-based muhammara and kishk, made with dried yogurt and bulgur.

Two of Greenpoint’s veteran establishments, Paulie Gee’s and Ovenly, are expanding within the neighborhood. Paulie Gee’s founder, Paulie Giannone, whose flagship restaurant commands long waits for its plush, wood-fired pizzas, plans to open Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop this week, featuring an extensive vegan pizza selection in addition to the more classic slices, and takeout options. (The original has an infamous no-takeout policy.)

Ovenly, known for its nostalgia-inducing baked goods, will open an event hub near its flagship bakery called Ovenly Studio One54. Every morning the space will sell drip coffee and pastries — think “cookie pies” and mini Bundt cakes — that are being auditioned for other Ovenly locations, said Erin Patinkin, who founded Ovenly in 2010 with her fellow baker Agatha Kulaga. Pastries will be overseen by the James Beard Award-winning chef Karen DeMasco.

Greenpoint is unusual, Patinkin said, in that “people know each other. It actually feels like a neighborhood.”

“I think that matters,” she added. “Chefs want that.”

Alula 252 Franklin St. (Eagle Street), alulabrooklyn.com, September.

Ovenly Studio One54 154 Franklin St. (Kent Street), oven.ly, September.

The Palace 206 Nassau Ave. (Russell Street), greenpointpalace.com, September.

Paulie Gee’s Slice Shop 110 Franklin St. (Noble Street), pauliegee.com/slice-shop, August.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Priya Krishna © 2018 The New York Times