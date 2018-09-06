Nike's Kaepernick ad set to air on NFL's opening telecast

news

Any questions about whether Nike might quickly back away from its decision to embrace the polarizing quarterback Colin Kaepernick amid threats of a boycott and criticism from President Donald Trump dissipated Wednesday when the company released a two-minute advertisement narrated by him and announced plans to have it run during the NFL’s first telecast of the regular season.

The ad, called “Dream Crazy,” features Kaepernick and other star athletes in the Nike stable, including Serena Williams and LeBron James. It implores viewers to dream big, using the inspiring stories of those stars and of everyday weekend warriors who overcame illness or disability to triumph athletically.

“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything,” Kaepernick says over images of him watching a waving American flag projected against a building. Those words appeared in an ad that was released Monday announcing Nike’s new partnership with Kaepernick and on a billboard of him that went up in San Francisco on Tuesday.

“Nike’s ‘Dream Crazy’ campaign will air this week during sporting events such as the U.S. Open, MLB and college football in addition to ‘Thursday Night Football,'” said Nike spokesman Josh Benedek.

Greg Hughes, a spokesman for NBC Sports, confirmed that Nike had purchased airtime on Thursday’s NFL game. It is a shorter, 90-second version of the ad released digitally Wednesday. The league did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nike is a major partner of the NFL’s, providing the uniforms for all 32 teams and the clothing worn by everybody on an NFL sideline.

In 2016, while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racism and other social injustices. Other NFL players, as well as a few athletes in other sports, followed his lead. His actions inflamed many who believe them to be disrespectful to the American flag and military, while drawing the support of others who believe it is a noble cause. The ad does not show Kaepernick kneeling, but rather standing and facing an American flag.

After initially being silent about the Nike campaign, Trump, who has hammered the NFL repeatedly for not barring players who do not stand for the national anthem, took to Twitter to criticize the company.

“Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way?” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

By signing Kaepernick to a lucrative new endorsement contract and making him the face of an important new marketing campaign, Nike is taking a calculated risk. Nike’s core demographic — a racially diverse group of people under 35 years old — is much more likely to support protests during the national anthem than older generations.

But countless others have criticized Kaepernick and the NFL. The president of CBS Sports, Sean McManus, and others have blamed fan discomfort with the national anthem protests and the NFL’s decision not to penalize players for on-field political protests for declining ratings.

That said, Kaepernick, once one of the league’s promising young quarterbacks, has not been able to earn a spot on an NFL roster since he became a free agent after the 2016 season. Eric Reid, a well-regarded defensive back who was also a prominent member of the protest movement, is also out of work.

Both have accused NFL owners of colluding to keep them out of the league. Last week, an arbitrator for the NFL ruled that Kaepernick’s lawsuit on the matter could move forward.

While #BoycottNike became a trending hashtag on social media Tuesday, there was little evidence that a serious boycott had materialized or that one was harming Nike. Shares in the company were up 30 cents Wednesday, after falling $2.60 Tuesday.

Nike declined to comment on Trump’s tweet.

Other prominent athletes involved in the campaign have voiced their approval of Nike’s decision to include Kaepernick.

“I stand with Nike, all day, every day,” James, a leading voice in the NBA on social issues, said Tuesday night while accepting an award for contributing to fashion and philanthropy.

After winning her quarterfinal match at the U.S. Open on Tuesday night, Williams said, “Having a huge company back him, you know, could be a controversial reason for this company, but they’re not afraid.”

Already, the ad campaign with Kaepernick has elevated an issue that has vexed the NFL for the past two years.

This summer, in response to player protests, the NFL instituted a rule requiring players to either stand on the field or remain in the locker room during the national anthem. The rule took the NFL Players Association by surprise. It threatened to sue, and several team owners said they would not fine their players for breaking the rule. The league agreed to halt its implementation and begin a dialogue with the players’ union over the issue.

As the season begins, the two sides have yet to agree on a long-term solution.

Other than its news releases and the brief comment, Nike has remained largely silent about the campaign. Its longtime advertising agency, Wieden+Kennedy, which produced the ad, referred all comments to Nike.

In a news release accompanying the ad Wednesday, Nike said: “For 30 years, the ‘Just Do It’ mantra has been a motivational call for athletes nationwide, across all sports, and all levels of play. To celebrate that rich diversity, the second film in the JDI series, ‘Dream Crazy,’ focuses on a collection of stories that represent athletes who are household names and those who should be. The common denominator: All leverage the power of sport to move the world forward.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Kevin Draper © 2018 The New York Times