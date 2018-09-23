Always on the Hunt for Something Cool

news

NEW YORK — Dayna Isom Johnson, 33, a trend expert for Etsy, spends much of her Sunday scouting the crafty corners of the city.

“A lot of my job involves finding creative items in all categories ranging from kids’ stuff to home décor, so I spend a good bit of the day shopping.

And who doesn’t love to shop?” Isom Johnson is also a judge on “Making It,” a crafting reality show on NBC. She lives in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, with her husband, Ryan Johnson, 33, an actor, and their dog, Paco, who is 15 and blind.

SILENCE AFTER SLEEP: Ryan and I are early risers and tend to be out of bed by 6:30 or 7 no matter how late we have been out the night before. There’s something peaceful about the morning that we love. Before doing anything else, we’ll meditate for 15 to 20 minutes. We’ve been daily meditators for two years, and it has changed our lives. We are much more positive and focused ever since we started.

FRESH AIR: We’ll throw on gym clothes and walk Paco. There’s a park called St. John’s that’s two blocks from our house so we’ll head there. Since he’s blind, we can never take him off his leash, but we still give him a good bit of exercise and have him run around. He also likes to sit on a bench and take in the breeze.

TORTURE IN THE PARK: After dropping Paco at home, we’ll usually stop at a deli and grab a banana or a smoothie for a light breakfast. We then take either the A or C train to Fort Greene Park where we meet our trainer, Dallas, for an hourlong killer session. He has us running up and down the stairs and doing push-ups, squat jumps, jump rope and band work. He murders us each and every time, but we love it.

EXERCISE HARD, EAT HEARTY: I love to cook, and after such a hard workout, Ryan and I are starved. We like to exercise intensely, but we indulge when it comes to eating. On our way back home, we’ll stop at Greene Grape Provisions, this great little grocery store, to pick up ingredients for brunch. I’ll get into the kitchen after I’ve showered and get to work. I make something different every week. Biscuits with sausage, lemon poppy seed scones and blueberry pancakes are some of our favorites.

COOL GOODS: While Ryan cleans up, I’ll hit the streets for a shopping excursion. I try to bring along a girlfriend, which makes the trip so much more fun. Often, it’s Janell, who I’ve known for more than 10 years, or Megan, who is one of my best friends from FIT. I’m always on the hunt for cool goods, and Artists & Fleas, in SoHo, is a staple to find them. Some of the sellers there are already on Etsy, but either way, I’ll chat up with the ones I’m most interested in and learn more about their making process. No matter the day, I’m always wearing something, whether it’s a piece of jewelry, a scarf or an item of clothing that’s made by a small designer.

SHOPPING TURNS TO COCKTAIL HOUR: If I still have the energy, I’ll head to the Meatpacking District to check out Story, this neat store where the merchandise changes all the time. If I’m with Megan, we’ll usually end our afternoon with a drink at any bar in the neighborhood that looks nice. I go for a prosecco, and she loves vodka tonics. With Janell, we go to Soho House in Meatpacking because she’s a member. We usually chat up over one of their specialty cocktails.

SUNDAY DINNER: By the timeI head home around 5ish, it’s time to think about dinner. Ryan will meet me at Trader’s Joes in City Point, and we’ll make a menu on the spot based on what looks good. Sometimes, I’ll research recipes when I’m on the train to meet him. Sunday nights mean hearty dinners. That’s how I grew up eating, and it’s a tradition I want to stick to. I may whip up a lasagna or a roast chicken. I make chili a lot, even in summer, along with a honey cornbread from scratch.

COUPLED: This time, Ryan and I clean up together. Then, we’ll snuggle on the couch with Paco and get in our TV time. On Sundays, we watch “Power” on Starz and “Insecure” on HBO, and we’re obsessed with “The Handmaid’s Tale.” We’ll watch for several hours before making our way into bed around 11. Paco jumps onto the end of the bed and finds a spot to sleep between us.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Shivani Vora © 2018 The New York Times