Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > The New York Times > Opinion >

Booze and Ice Cream in One Fell Scoop


Opinion Booze and ice cream in one fell scoop

NEW YORK — Arlo SoHo is a trendy hotel in the West SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, in New York. It has a spacious backyard that is set up like a glamping site.

  • Published:
Booze and ice cream in one fell scoop play

Booze and ice cream in one fell scoop

(NY Times)

At first glance the ice cream looks normal. But you might want to pace yourself: This innocent-looking treat can have up to 5 percent alcohol content per scoop.

Made by New York’s Tipsy Scoop, which has a store near Gramercy Park, the ice cream comes in flavors like strawberry rhubarb bourbon or cake batter vodka martini.

The hotel also serves elaborate ice cream cocktails made by Muddling Memories, a beverage company in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. Floating Through Life, for example, includes vanilla bean bourbon ice cream, strawberry rhubarb bourbon ice cream, bourbon, elderflower, ginger beer and edible flowers, all topped with lemon meringue cookies.

The Arlo is one of many places where New Yorkers are indulging in boozy ice cream. Here is a look at the trend.

— What Is it?

Boozy ice cream is “any ice cream that incorporates liquor, wine or beer in its ingredients,” said Ali Rosen, cookbook author and television host. But it’s actually hard to pull off. Because liquor has a lower freezing point than milk, too much of it can warm ice cream, making it melt. “Mostly it is used for its flavor,” Rosen said.

— Where did it come from?

“Rum raisin was popular starting in the 1930s,” Rosen said. “A 1947 copy I have of the ‘Boston Cooking-School Cookbook’ has an ice cream recipe with brandy.” But there are a few reasons the decadent treat is popular now. Ice cream used to be the product of large corporations, which had to work within the confines of changing liquor laws, so it was easier for big companies to avoid alcohol altogether, Rosen said. It is perfectly legal, though, for businesses to prepare foods with small amounts of alcohol (5 percent or below) without the need of a liquor license, although these products should not be sold to customers younger than 21, according to the New York state Liquor Authority.

Meanwhile, smaller shops like Tipsy Scoop also have the freedom to collaborate with bars and hotels that have liquor licenses to intensify the booze factor. The ice cream at the Arlo is strictly for those 21 and older.

— Where Can I Find It?

OddFellows Ice Cream Co. in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn makes quirky flavors like tequila pineapple and absinthe chocolate chip — all with a negligible amount of alcohol — in its three shops in Williamsburg, the East Village and Nolita. For its new location in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn, the company is applying for a liquor license to make the truly boozy stuff. Il Laboratorio del Gelato, on the Lower East Side, also has a few tame selections flavored with alcohol, including Kahlúa, Sambuca and Nocello, as well as a prosecco sorbet. A short walk away is Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream, known for its cinnamon whiskey flavor. The restaurant Dante, in the West Village, is offering an Aperol ice pop (made by OddFellows) that comes with a shot of Aperol spritz. “It’s not going to get you drunk by any means,” said Nick Matus, a bartender there. “But it’s delicious.”

— But Isn’t It Better Just to Have a Drink?

Carly Petrone, 38, a writer and social media manager, tried Tipsy Scoop’s margarita ice cream and fell in love with it immediately. “I think it’s a fun way to meet up for happy hour with friends, especially in the summer when it’s so hot outside,” she said. Noe Jose, 25, a marketing director who lives on the Lower East Side, said his friends get tired of drinking the same old cocktails. “I’m in the events business, and not everyone wants to drink all the time,” he said. “This can reinvent the way people consume alcohol.”

— What about the purity of the experience?

“I think the only downside is sometimes certain liquors come across too much in some flavors, which makes it hard to eat more than a few bites,” Petrone said. So it also could be off-putting to certain ice cream snobs. It’s also more expensive than regular ice cream.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Alyson Krueger © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

Opinion: The latest Beach Villain: Sue at your own risk Opinion The latest Beach Villain: Sue at your own risk
Opinion: Retiring at 43? You're on fire Opinion Retiring at 43? You're on fire
Opinion: The first time I got high Opinion The first time I got high
Opinion: What if the economy and markets are even better than they look? Opinion What if the economy and markets are even better than they look?
Opinion: How rising inequality has widened the justice gap Opinion How rising inequality has widened the justice gap
Opinion: It's tempting to take social security at 62. You should wait Opinion It's tempting to take social security at 62. You should wait



Top Articles

1 Opinion It's tempting to take social security at 62. You should waitbullet
2 Opinion What if the economy and markets are even better than they look?bullet
3 Opinion The first time I got highbullet
4 Opinion Cuomo says Nixon saved a teahouse. Huh?bullet
5 Opinion Retiring at 43? You're on firebullet
6 Opinion The latest Beach Villain: Sue at your own riskbullet
7 Opinion How rising inequality has widened the justice gapbullet
8 Opinion Clinton, Biden and Cuomo star in Democratic...bullet
9 New York Times Nixon's education plan: ambitious,...bullet
10 Opinion A poor corner of France stands its ground...bullet

Related Articles

Opinion The latest Beach Villain: Sue at your own risk
Girl Smarts Katie Couric is the latest celeb to try the keto diet
World Precious as silver, vanilla brings cash and crime to Madagascar
Girl Smarts Period weight gain is definitely not just in your head
Strategy We shopped at Dollar Tree and Dollar General to see which offered a better shopping experience, and the winner was obvious (DG, DLTR)
Finance 24 mind-blowing facts about Warren Buffett and his $87 billion fortune
Girl Smarts Do you have a spider bite? These 7 photos can help you tell
Health Tips Tone it up's Katrina Scott eats 3 breakfasts a day

Opinion

null
Opinion What if Trump did actually shoot someone on Fifth Avenue?
John McCain: US Senator, War Hero dies at 81
Opinion John McCain, a last lion of the Senate
null
Opinion Should I flush it? Most often, the answer is no
Half a century of open moments
Opinion Half a century of open moments