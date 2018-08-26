How Ronny Chieng, comedian and actor, spends his Sundays

news

NEW YORK — Ronny Chieng, a senior correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” can be seen on multiple screens this summer.

In movie theaters, you can catch him in “Crazy Rich Asians,” playing a status-obsessed banker and on Comedy Central’s app, there is his new show, “Ronny Chieng: International Student,” which is based on his years as a student in Australia.

The Malaysian-born comedian and actor, 32, lives in Manhattan with his wife, Hannah Pham.

Let’s Do Brunch: If I’m not touring, I wake up late, 10, 11 a.m., and one of my favorite things is to go for brunch with my wife. Two Hands is one of our favorite places, it’s a little Australian brunch place. They have very good corn fritters, avocado stuff, poached eggs. Dimes is another favorite.

Beaten Down: After brunch, we go for a Chinese massage where they beat the hell out of you in a good way. Relax Station in Chinatown or All Seasons Body Work. It’s very unpretentious, very clean, brightly lit ambience, very affordable way to de-stress.

Produce Cravings: Then we go grocery shopping. At Hong Kong Supermarket there’s something called “he,” Chinese chives, it’s super underrated. It has so much flavor you don’t need to add anything. We buy fruit from the street vendors. They sell stuff from home — durian, rambutan and lychee. Sometimes we crave it and buy durian.

Take a Break: We’ll have a coffee or something. I think New York is going through a matcha bar phase. Basically you want to go to a place where all they do is coffee, nothing else, or matcha, or go to a place that has exposed brick. There’s really nice green tea matcha latte at Boba Guys in Canal Street Market. Or I order Hong Kong style milk tea.

Merch on a Mission: I go window shopping and look for places that could possibly pick up my socks. I wanted to sell something cool on my recent stand up tour in Australia. I hate all this crap that people sell — it just ends up in a dolphin’s mouth somewhere. I wanted to sell something useful and cool, that way it was environmental, so I settled on socks. They come in three colors and they have my face on them. No T-shirts. Has anyone ever worn a comedian’s T-shirt?

Maintenance: It’s easy to get your hair cut on Sunday, there’s no time pressure. Finding a good barber is like finding a good lawyer — you gotta go to the same guy. I go to Danny at Artisan Barber.

Messaging: I email a lot. Anything you can do in two minutes, you should do it right now. Isn’t that a work management maxim? I’ll drop my parents a message on WhatsApp. I have a WhatsApp group with the cast of “Crazy Rich Asians.” I’m checking Instagram throughout the day. I’m on Twitter for work, but I hate it. I encourage everyone to delete it if possible.

Movie and a Dinner: Then I go see a movie, at home or in the theater. I’m very much an action movie type of person. My wife is more of a “Notebook” type of girl. Trying to find an overlapping movie is part of the fun. Ever since we left Australia, we’ve been really into cooking Chinese food. We’ll make mapo tofu or wonton or steamed fish. Hannah started her own YouTube channel, Pham Bam Kitchen. It’s Vietnamese and Asian food. Hannah’s cooking, to be honest. I could lie to make myself sound good, but she’s really cooking.

Keep It Fresh: Usually I’ll go do a stand up show — mostly at the Comedy Cellar. I do shows everywhere, really — Gotham Comedy Club, New York Comedy Club, also bar shows in Brooklyn. I do three or four shows a night. You gotta stay sharp, write new stuff, perfect the old stuff.

Post-show Calm: I experience a lot of America through late-night diners and quiet lounges. I love SoHo Cigar Bar and Hudson Bar and Books. It’s a quiet place where you can have a conversation. After a show you’re trying to unwind. I go in and ask for the house cigar, the mildest one. Yes, I worry about my lungs — I’m very paranoid. I guess the need to look cool exceeds how much I care about my lungs.

Smoke? What Smoke?: I go home. I shower before my wife smells the cigars. One time she woke up from the smell and she yelled at me. I’m in bed by 2:30.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Liriel Higa © 2018 The New York Times