The new high-rent districts

news

Even those lucky enough to have rent-stabilized places face annual increases, and for everyone else, it is much worse.

According to a new report from StreetEasy, the average rent increase citywide between 2010 and 2018 was 31 percent — with many expensive Manhattan neighborhoods experiencing the smallest increases and areas that were gentrified during those years being hit by some of the biggest ones.

In Brooklyn, the neighborhoods that saw the biggest increases — 37 percent or more — included Ditmas Park, Prospect-Lefferts Gardens, Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Midwood, Flatbush and Brighton Beach. In Manhattan, rents went up 39 percent in Inwood and Hamilton Heights and 37 percent in Washington Heights.

Some of the smallest rent increases were in already pricey neighborhoods in Manhattan, like Central Park South and midtown, which both saw increases of just 16 percent in the last eight years. The desirable neighborhoods of Gramercy Park, the Upper West Side and Dumbo, Brooklyn, also all saw comparatively modest 21 percent increases. In 2010, the median rents in the 10 neighborhoods with the biggest increases averaged $1,695, compared with $2,800 in the 10 slowest.

The report tracks rent increases among more than 1 million apartments rented at least twice over the past decade. It does not take into account the rent increases of tenants who stayed in place during that time, but it gives an indication of the pressures felt by longer-term residents in certain neighborhoods, as renters priced out of more expensive Manhattan neighborhoods pushed into those areas.

“What characterizes a lot of neighborhoods that saw the largest increases is relatively easy access to the city and relative value for your money, especially in 2010,” said Grant Long, a senior economist at StreetEasy who led the research team. “As rents rise, people start looking at the next neighborhood over, and then the next neighborhood over.”

But the same market forces that have sent middle-class renters in search of affordability farther north in Manhattan and farther south in Brooklyn have also made it harder for lower-income and working-class residents to remain in those neighborhoods. The resulting gentrification has left newcomers feeling uneasy and longtime residents insecure, with both groups hoping they will be able to afford to stay in the neighborhoods — and the city — they love.

By the time Matt Tenero graduated from New York University in 2012, he had already moved several times in search of lower rent, leaving behind dorm housing for a room share in Alphabet City, followed by a $2,600-a-month, three-bedroom share in South Slope, Brooklyn.

When he and his girlfriend, also an NYU grad, decided to move in together three years ago, they looked first in South Park Slope, and then in Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn, which Tenero thought of as the more affordable “next neighborhood over.” But neither was affordable for a couple on a $2,000-a-month budget.

Their real estate agent, Chris Lucas at Level Group, suggested they try the other side of Prospect Park, where they were able to find a large rent-stabilized one-bedroom for $1,900-a-month by the southern edge of Crown Heights, close to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

“When we moved here, we didn’t know the neighborhood at all, and as young people who have been priced out of higher-income neighborhoods, we were worried about how we would be perceived,” Tenero said. “But everyone here has been so awesome, and we like our apartment so much.”

Watching neighborhood rents rise in the past three years — a new rental tower nearby, Tenero noted, is asking $2,675 for a one-bedroom, and that’s with a free month of rent factored in — they have resolved “to hang onto our apartment for as long as we can,” he said.

“It’s only been three years, but already I feel myself on the other side of it,” Tenero said, referring to the ongoing changes in the area. “At the same time, I know that I’m part of that gentrification.”

Lucas and Sheldon Hosten, an associate broker at Level Group, said that clients looking to rent in Crown Heights, Prospect-Lefferts and Flatbush are often fleeing higher rents elsewhere. Many are leaving a roommate situation, either to live alone for the first time or to move in with a significant other, and have a limited budget.

Seven years ago, one-bedrooms were going for $1,000 to $1,200 a month by Empire Boulevard, the street that some consider the line separating Crown Heights from Prospect-Lefferts and Flatbush, Hosten said; now it is $1,600 to $1,700.

Ingrid Gould Ellen, a faculty director at the Furman Center for Real Estate and Urban Policy at NYU, said she was not surprised to see younger, college-educated people moving to neighborhoods far from the center of Manhattan. “There’s no way you’re going to have a young college grad living in Chelsea or the West Village, unless they work in finance,” she said.

Ellen cautioned, however, that the study might present a misleading picture of the overall housing market because it does not include existing tenants or city-subsidized apartments that were not listed on StreetEasy. Those tenants may have seen smaller increases: A 2017 Furman Center study, in fact, found that renters in the greater New York metro area who moved typically paid a $300 premium on a two-bedroom apartment.

But long-term residents who have watched prices surge in their neighborhoods say that they are far from insulated from the changes happening around them.

Lloyd Smith, a retired representative for retail union Local 1102, has lived with his wife in a two-bedroom on East 18th Street in Flatbush for the past 40 years.

“We’ve had three different landlords in the time I’ve lived here, and the present landlord is the worst of the worst,” Smith said, adding that the new landlord has initiated legal action against many of the building’s long-term residents in an attempt to oust them and use vacancy bonuses to get higher rents. Smith’s rent, for example, is $800 a month, he said, but two-bedrooms in the area now rent for upward of $2,000.

A review of housing court records found scores of suits that had been filed by the landlord, Landau Real Estate, in the past few years for nonpayment of rent, and five active cases with court dates scheduled in the next month.

“The majority of people who live in this building do child care and take care of the elderly — the kind of job where if you don’t work, you don’t get paid,” he said. “You can’t take a sick day to go to court. The landlord knows this and is making it hard.” A representative from Landau declined to comment.

“Landlords have become so aggressive with their tactics lately,” said Estefania Trujillo Preciado, an organizer with the Flatbush Tenant Coalition, which is working with residents in Smith’s building. With rising rents in the neighborhood, the apartments have become so valuable — especially the larger ones that can be broken into two or three units — that some landlords are denying succession rights and refusing to accept rent payments as a ruse to bring tenants to housing court, she said.

Natasha Worthen, who in 2009 took over the three-bedroom on Ocean Avenue in Flatbush where she grew up, said that her landlord had not accepted her $915 rent check for 10 months. Worthen works for the Department of Education in Downtown Brooklyn; she has had several knee surgeries and worries that if she is forced to move farther away, the commute will be unmanageable.

“Living in this neighborhood, being close to the B and the Q trains and having the option to take the bus when I’m injured, is integral to my lifestyle,” Worthen said. “For 45 years, this apartment has been a lifeline for my family. We’re all veterans and city employees.”

But landlords trying to maximize their profits are not the only force displacing people. Any number of changes — starting a family, say, or getting a divorce — can push long-term residents back into the housing market, where they must contend with current prices.

In Bushwick, Brooklyn, where rents have increased 35 percent since 2010, many buildings have fewer than six units and are therefore not rent-regulated, said Jaquelin Rodriguez, the program director of Churches United for Fair Housing. As a result, longtime residents with changing family situations are especially vulnerable to displacement.

Antioquia Villalona, 33, has lived half her life in the neighborhood, but worries about losing her apartment. When she got a job as a teaching assistant in 2008, she moved into a two-bedroom that cost $1,050 a month. A short time later, her mother, who is also a teaching assistant, got divorced and moved into the other bedroom.

When Villalona’s sister, who works as a medical assistant and has two young children, got divorced a few years after that, she found rents unaffordable. Now she and her children share one of the bedrooms, and Villalona and her mother share the other.

“Living together is better than living with strangers,” Villalona said. “But it feels really crowded.”

Expanding to a three-bedroom, however, is out of the question. Villalona is only a few credits away from earning a master’s degree in teaching, but even with a salary increase — she would earn approximately $63,700 a year — they will only be keeping pace with rising rents.

Their rent is increasing to $1,500 in September. “And it’s not rent-stabilized, so the landlord could change his mind at any time,” Villalona said. According to real estate agency MNS, the average price for a two-bedroom in the neighborhood this July was $2,558.

“I sometimes wonder if everyone who comes here is rich,” Villalona said. “We all work. I’ve been working since I was 16. We were doing just fine, but the rate the rent is going up is too much, too fast.”

In Manhattan below 110th Street on the West Side and 97th Street on the East Side, rents went up 27 percent. Upper Manhattan, however, saw a 41 percent increase.

Shawn Hindes, a teacher in Washington Heights who runs the brokerage TeacherSpace, said that Harlem, Washington Heights and Inwood are essentially the last neighborhoods in Manhattan where teachers can afford a shared apartment, paying $800 to $1,000 a person. A number of his students’ families are either sharing an apartment with members of their extended family or moving to the South Bronx for lower rents.

Part of the solution lies in ensuring that New Yorkers who live in gentrifying neighborhoods have access to the higher-paying jobs coming to the city, said New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer. But as Villalona’s situation illustrates, the affordability challenges in the city run deeper than climbing one — or even several — rungs on a career ladder.

“We did an affordability index a few months ago, and it shows that food, rent, transportation and child care are rising twice as fast as incomes,” Stringer said. “That’s why people are struggling so much.”

Jonathan Lumley, a retired lighting director, said he spent 35 years living in the West Village before realizing that almost everyone — and everything — of his class and kind were long gone. “I had a beautiful apartment on Washington and 10th Street; it was fabulous. I’d made it very much my home,” said Lumley, who paid just over $2,000 a month.

When the building was bought a few years ago by a developer planning a condo conversion, Lumley rejected an initial buyout offer of $250,000. But after reflecting on how many of his favorite businesses had left the area, he changed his mind.

The neighborhood had become “extremely high rent, lots of fashion shops,” he said. “People were buying apartments as investments and not living there.” He and his wife used their buyout money to help pay the rent on a light-filled two-bedroom with a balcony and a river view on West 143rd Street in Hamilton Heights.

Now Lumley worries when he reads complaints about loud music in a local newsletter. Even his new neighborhood could soon be transformed.

“It’s gentrifying,” he said. “And while I would like to have a better grocery store, I don’t want to lose the guys playing dominoes.”

MTkalla Keaton, an associate broker with Compass, grew up in Flatbush and recently bought a house there. “While certain agents celebrate rising prices, I have mixed feelings,” he said. “I have a creative background, and I know a lot of poets and artists who can’t afford to live in the city anymore.”

Rents are climbing in East Flatbush, he said, along the 2/5 line toward Brooklyn College, and in East New York, too.

“It’s just so hard for working-class people to be able to afford to live in the city,” he said. “But middle-class people are having a hard time living in a lot of parts of Brooklyn, too. To rent a place that’s $2,500 a month, you should be making $100,000. What percentage of people are making $100,000 a year?”

Along with rising rents, sales prices have also spiked in many of these neighborhoods, forcing some who, a generation ago, might have become homeowners to linger in the rental market.

When Daniel Kuperhand, an agent at B&H Properties, was growing up 20 years ago in the Midwood/Gravesend area, he said, “The thought process was that you’d be able to buy a house like where Mom and Dad live. Now a property in the area will be like a million dollars.”

As working- and middle-class neighborhoods dwindle, and the last pockets of affordability in the boroughs vanish, some wonder if it is not only the fate of those who live here that is now in question but also that of the city itself.

“We’ve always been a place where everyone comes to, immigrants, people of all different backgrounds,” Stringer said. “If we become a city of the very, very wealthy, it will not be the same city in generations to follow. I think it would be a terrible mistake.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Kim Velsey © 2018 The New York Times