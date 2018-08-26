U.S. Open: A Champion of Firsts

news

NEW YORK — Before the Open era of tennis began in 1968, professional tennis players were forbidden from playing in the major tournaments, such as Wimbledon, the U.S. Open (then called the U.S. National Championships) and the French and Australian Opens.

Amateurs were often paid under the table and in appearance fees, rather than based on their results.

In an effort to draw all of the best players to the sport’s biggest tournaments, tennis went pro, starting with the British Hard Court Championships in Bournemouth, England, in April 1968.

Virginia Wade, who reached No. 2 in the world in 1975, had a knack for winning on notable occasions. She won that first Open tournament in Bournemouth; won the first U.S. Open, defeating Billie Jean King in the finals at the West Side Tennis Club in 1968; and, finally, won Wimbledon in 1977 during the Silver Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, who was in attendance.

Fifty years after her groundbreaking win in New York, Wade talked with former tennis professional and tennis analyst Rennae Stubbs, and recalled playing a perfect tournament. The conversation has been edited and condensed.

Q: So, Ginny, you were 23 when you won the ’68 U.S. Open.

A: Yeah. I had only been playing full time for two years.

Q: The Open era began in 1968. Before that you were playing solely as an amateur. What was that like?

A: I don’t think people realize that you’re still getting paid as an “amateur” player. When I was younger we’d go down to the French Riviera, where all the tournaments were. It was pretty amazing, those tournaments, but you had nothing to live on at all. I mean, you’d get put up in a hotel and you’d play, and you’d practice, and you’d always be eating a baguette for lunch. That was the way it was. And, you know, you didn’t have a coach, you didn’t have a trainer, and you didn’t have anything else.

Q: So you played a tremendous amount when you were an amateur, before Open tennis, and you had the success that you had before turning pro. Do you feel like that got lost a little bit because of the change?

A: You know, that’s a very interesting point, because I feel that a lot of players, like Maria Bueno of Brazil, and even Margaret Court, didn’t get the acclaim that they deserved, because it wasn’t in the Open era. And somebody like Maria was a phenomenal player. I mean, she was just exotic and brilliant. And Margaret was, you know, so powerful, and so steady, and so determined, and so difficult to beat, and such long range and the rest of it.

Q: The British Hardcourt Championships, held in Bournemouth, England, was officially the first Open tournament. You won that tournament, another big win at a big moment, which is pretty awesome. But you didn’t accept the prize money. Why not?

A: But there was a lot of indecision about it, because nobody knew how the associations were going to react — you didn’t know if it was going to go completely flat or whether it was going to work. So I just would abide by the Lawn Tennis Association, the British governing body. You know, you just didn’t know what’s going to happen. And it was, what, it was 300 pounds and the men’s was a thousand — a thousand. So I would sort of just ... it all added up to say, hey, you know, why not just wait and see what happens, basically.

Q: When did you officially turn pro, and take prize money?

A: At the U.S. Open.

Q: How did you like playing at Forest Hills in those years, the U.S. Nationals, and starting in 1968 the U.S. Open?

A: It was just such a great tournament. You know, everybody stayed in town, you got the subway out. If you hung out with some people who were a little better off, it was fun because you’d get some better meals and get better looked after. But you always had an absolute blast. I mean, the one thing about — in those days about Forest Hills, which it was sort of the end of the year.

So you could see all your friends, you know how it goes at the end of the tournament — everybody’s gone and everyone’s saying goodbye to everybody, and you don’t see them again for ages. You don’t see them for months. So it was sort of a bittersweet situation in Forest Hills. And, in those days, the players played all three events — singles, doubles and mixed doubles — played as many weeks as you could in the year.

Q: Coming into the U.S. Open you won four tournaments in ’68. So how were you feeling coming into the tournament?

A: Well, it was weird because at Wimbledon I lost in the first round, an infamous day that I lost to Christina Sandberg, a Swedish girl who I had no right to lose to on grass. But I lost — so I then won the plate and I was pretty excited about that. The plate was for winning the consolation draw.

Q: So basically it’s the winner of the losers. That’s how you felt about it as a player?

A: Yeah.

Q: I mean, you kind of hated being in it. But then you were, like, “Well, screw it, I’m in it now. I might as well win. I don’t want to lose twice.”

A: That’s right. Wimbledon, you know, being English I just wanted to stay in the tournament as long as I could. So I was pretty pleased that I won the plate. So then I went to the U.S. Open and I played out of my mind. I just played really well the whole tournament. I don’t know what happened, you know?

Q: Did you have any help with your game?

A: I didn’t have any coaching. You would go and you’d see Pancho Gonzales or somebody like that, and you’d say, “Think you could spend a few minutes with me on my serve?” And they’d come out on the court with you and they’d say, “Yeah, now, that’s fine. You’re doing fine.” And that was about all the coaching I had.

Q: From other players?

A: From other players. You’d sort of beg them to come at least spend a few minutes with you.

Q: Billie Jean King played Margaret Court in the other semifinal. Did you have a preference of who you wanted to play in that final?

A: No.

Q: Really?

A: I mean, I was excited to play Billie Jean. Billie was always like somebody who really wanted to help other players. And she, so she had communicated with me quite a lot. I mean, the one thing was, you know, Billie really gave you a lot. But if you began to get competitive with her, she didn’t really want that.

Q: Which is normal, really.

A: Absolutely normal. So, by that time I had realized that I had to, you know, distance myself a little bit from her, because she was very — Billie was very powerful, and ...

Q: Amazing mental capacity.

A: Yeah.

Q: You were intimidated.

A: Yeah. It’s just that it was going really well. I wasn’t really having any trouble in these matches. I was very happy with just getting there. And then when I get to the final and I’m like, “Oh my God, I’m in the final.” And then we played after — the men played the semis, and that went on and on and on. And we were running out of daylight.

And I’m sitting in that dressing room down in Forest Hills, which is still there looking just the same. And I was sitting there thinking, “I’ve got to win this match because I may never be in the final again.” So I decided — I just made the big decision I was going to win it, and I won it. And I think my serve was probably at its best in those days.

Q: You had a beautiful serve.

A: It was very natural then. And then as time went by it wasn’t quite as fluid I don’t think. Like somebody said to me, “Ginny, you used to have such an easy serve. What happened to your serve?” And, you know, unfortunately stress enters into it.

Q: I want to go back to that final against Billie. I mean, you were the massive underdog.

A: Yeah, sure.

Q: What made you feel as confidently as you did, and how difficult was it to play against somebody who was so dynamic and strong-willed as Billie Jean King?

A: Well, every match against Billie Jean was quite a challenge. It was, you know, win or lose you — we played a lot of matches. First of all you knew she was going to come in off of everything. If you hit anything remotely short, she was at the net and she was phenomenal at the net.

So she had an unbelievable chip forehand and lovely chip backhand. So I had to really concentrate and keep the ball deep. But I think even in those days I tried to serve most of the serves into her. I think I realized that I had to hit a lot of first serves in. I think I took a little bit off and served quite a lot into her body and came in to the net.

Q: Well, what do you particularly remember about — as the match was going on?

A: Well, I mean, I don’t remember really feeling any nerves. I mean, I just kept going, knowing that I had to serve and volley and get up to the net, and come in before she did basically.

Q: But you were so convinced that you were going to win that match.

A: I was pretty sure I was going to win it, but I also — you know, I knew that it wasn’t the end of the world if I lost. So, you know, I just had a pretty good attitude about that. And it was exciting. I didn’t really know what I was doing, I just played out of my mind at that tournament. You have a blistering week and play out of your mind, and then you don’t really understand what it was that made it happen.

Q: You think, “How do I do that again? How do I re-create this?”

A: Yes, by the time I got to Wimbledon in 1977 I knew exactly what I was doing every point, every game, the whole match. But it took me definitely a couple of years after the U.S. Open, and then I finally won the Australian in 1972, and then the Italian and the German, which were mega-efforts for me to win on clay.

