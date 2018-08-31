Pulse.com.gh logo
Pollution in paradise


Pollution in paradise

When it started with a handful of members, the club was just a dock without a clubhouse. The impact of pollution was minimal.

play

With 50 years behind it, the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, home to some of the most luxurious big-boat sailing in the world, is looking to the future with mixed emotions because of increased ocean pollution that has altered the water around the club.



“If you were around in the 1960s there, it was a sort of paradise,” Riccardo Bonadeo, the club commodore, said. “But now, even the color of the water is not the same. The color of the water comes from the land and what is below the water. All the pollution on the land is brought by the river to the sea. They all create a change in the water that is unbelievable. Now, it’s impossible to find a beach or place to land without seeing a plastic bottle or a chair.”

The club has grown since its founding, adding a glamorous seaside clubhouse to match its equally glamorous membership. Along the way, the once-pristine shoreline and azure waters surrounding the club have not been immune from marine pollution around Porto Cervo in Sardinia.

As host to the annual Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup, along with the Swan Cup, the club has a track record of courting top-shelf sponsors to its sailing events for its well-heeled members. It is exclusive and rarefied even by sailing standards. But club organizers have realized that such privilege comes with a responsibility to safeguard the ocean.

“We all saw what happened in Rio at the Olympics; that was a wake-up call,” Jan Pachner, the club secretary, said about Guanabara Bay, Rio de Janeiro’s polluted Olympic sailing venue. “We are already so late in the game, unfortunately. It should have come a decade ago. But better late than never, right?”

So the club is fighting back. It established a foundation last year that consulted with marine biologists and scientists to advise them on steps to take to combat pollution. The result is the Charta Smeralda, a strictly enforced list of 10 rules for members to follow, including avoiding leaks while refueling, reducing energy consumption and refraining from the use of disposable plastic.

That includes water bottles, which quickly add up when you host thousands of crew, members and guests for a windy week under the sun. During the club’s sailing regattas, crew and spectators, including members and their guests, are instructed on the plastic ban. Visitors are also issued reusable bottles and instructed to refill them each time they become empty.

“We made an obligation,” Bonadeo said. “All of the people who are coming must follow our rules. It’s an effort that is practical, concrete and positive in that sense.”

Pachner said it is a start.

“Of course you see a lot of bottles out there, but what is really shocking is seeing plastic toys from 30 or 40 years ago. You realize how long it takes for this to break down, or if it does at all,” he said.

Pachner said it seemed to be working.

“I think it’s small steps,” he said. “But we have some pretty powerful names in the club who run big companies. This could be more widely embraced and really have an effect.”

He also pointed out that Princess Zahra Aga Khan, daughter of the Aga Khan, the club founder, had embraced the efforts. “She’s very pushy on environmental issues,” he said.

“It should be super natural for a yacht club to be a protector of the oceans and the environment; it’s your recreational habitat,” Pachner said.

It is personal for the club’s commodore. During the 1979 Admiral’s Cup, Bonadeo’s boat hit a large sheath of plastic that made the crew heave to.

“We passed it and finished, but I took note,” he said. “Years later we were doing another Atlantic crossing with a family, this time in the Caribbean. Much different conditions. In the middle of nowhere, we come up on this black bag of rubbish. I realized we had to do something for the gratitude for the sea and the privilege of this club. Now, the ocean needs a call to action; otherwise it will all be destroyed.

“It’s created a lot of emotion,” Bonadeo said. “First of all, it’s really sad. It’s angering, and it’s frustrating. What is going on in the future if we can’t stop this? We have so much plastic. In a very short period of time we will have much more plastic than fish in the water. This is what experts say. Everybody needs to know that.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

John Clarke © 2018 The New York Times

