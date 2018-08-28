news

Rose McGowan, one of the leading voices of the #MeToo movement, said Monday that her partner had exchanged text messages with actress and director Asia Argento in which Argento said that she had indeed slept with actor Jimmy Bennett — an act that Argento recently denied.

In a lengthy statement, McGowan also said that her partner — model Rain Dove — told her that in text messages, Argento had said that she had received unsolicited nude photos of Bennett since the time he was 12 years old and had not informed the authorities or told him to stop sending the photos.

A spokeswoman for Rain Dove confirmed in an email that everything McGowan said in her statement was factual.

In the statement of more than 1,000 words, McGowan took pains to both explain why she had grown close to Argento as well as suggest that she had more recently distanced herself after allegations emerged that Argento sexually assaulted Bennett when he was 17.

McGowan released her statement a few days after the celebrity news website TMZ published screenshots of what it said was a text-message conversation between Argento and a person the website called “a friend.”

In her statement, McGowan described Argento as someone who had been a friend whom she had “loved” — all in the past tense. McGowan also said she had urged her partner to tell the police about the texts from Argento, which Rain Dove told McGowan had been done. McGowan also acknowledged that she had worried that the #MeToo movement “was about to be in jeopardy.”

“It’s sad to lose a friend connection,” she wrote in reference to Argento, “but what’s even more sad is what happened to Jimmy Bennett.”

A phone call to the office of Carrie Goldberg, a lawyer for Argento, was not immediately returned Monday. No one responded to emails sent to Goldberg’s office or to her communications director. In a statement last week, Argento said she had not had sex with Bennett.

“I am deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false,” she said last week in a statement circulated on social media.

An email seeking confirmation of the events described by McGowan that was sent to an address listed as a contact for Rain Dove did not receive an immediate response. In a text message, a screenshot of which was provided by her publicist, McGowan said: “Rain confirms that everything is true.”

Gordon K. Sattro, a lawyer for Bennett, did not immediately respond Monday to an email seeking comment about McGowan’s remarks and the allegations they contained.

Last fall, Argento was among the first women to publicly accuse producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. Around the same time, a New York Times article detailing Weinstein’s behavior reported the existence of a previously undisclosed settlement between Weinstein and McGowan related to an episode in a hotel room. Soon after the publication of The Times article, McGowan became one of Weinstein’s most vocal accusers.

On Monday, McGowan acknowledged that over the course of the last year, she had “bonded” with Argento over their shared trauma, and said the two had even gotten matching tattoos. But she added that while she appreciates Argento’s bravery in coming forward with her allegations against Weinstein, she implored Argento to “be the person you wish Harvey could have been.”

“I’ve frankly been extremely humbled by this event,” McGowan said. “There absolutely should be no leeway or tolerance for sexual assault. Hard stop. NONE. Victims also shouldn’t be told how they should react or what they should say about their abusers. However as allies to the victim and voyeurs of an event we should find a better way to balance support of the victim with due process for the accused.”

“We cannot let this moment break the momentum of a movement that has freed so many people,” she wrote. “We must use it to allow us to become stronger. More compassionate. More aware. And more organized.”

This month, The Times reported that Argento had arranged to pay Bennett $380,000 after he accused her of sexually assaulting him before he had reached the age of consent in California. Bennett notified Argento last November that he would sue over their May 2013 encounter in a hotel room in Marina del Rey, California, The Times reported.

Although Argento has disputed the contents of The Times article, a company spokeswoman has said The Times stands by it.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

