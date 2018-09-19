The name changes but the movement remains

news

Pure dance no longer holds the allure it once did for Bill T. Jones. So what’s this award-winning choreographer to do? For one thing, he has removed the word “dance” from his company’s name. “We’re a contemporary performance ensemble,” he said on a recent afternoon.

His ensemble, the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, and his approach — braiding storytelling and movement into a theatrical collage — will be on display in his ambitious “Analogy Trilogy,” which is to be shown in two marathon performances (6 1/2 hours, with a dinner break) at New York University’s Skirball Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 22 and 23.

The trilogy is capped by the New York premiere of “Ambros: The Emigrant.” The piece was inspired by a section of W.G. Sebald’s novel “The Emigrants,” in which the narrator tells the story of Ambros Adelwarth, his great-uncle, who becomes the traveling companion of a wealthy American.

The first two works are based on oral histories Jones conducted with his mother-in-law, Dora Amelan, a French-Jewish nurse and social worker during World War II (“Dora: Tramontane”); and with his nephew, Lance T. Briggs (“Lance: Pretty aka the Escape Artist”), a dancer who became involved in drugs and in the sex trade in the 1980s and ‘90s.

The three parts — all created in collaboration with the company’s associate artistic director, Janet Wong — explore similar ideas: What is the effect of trauma? What role does memory play in it? And how can narrative and movement work together to bring a person, or character, to life?

“Am I arguing that collage, assemblage, can be just as moving as Shakespeare, just as important and vital to us?” Jones asked. (The answer would be yes.)

While it may no longer be at the forefront, the dance element is still demanding, Jenna Riegel, a company member, said. “The difficulty is in the concentration to be able to recover your breath in a heartbeat and to sound composed and to speak again with thoughtfulness and not like a robot,” she said.

In his office at New York Live Arts, where he is the artistic director, Jones spoke about the trilogy and about how running Live Arts has affected him as an artist. But he frequently and jovially changed the subject to ask his own questions — “Do you think a middle-career artist should have a signature?” — or to tell stories, like the time he was in ballet class and accidentally kicked Martine van Hamel, the American Ballet Theater principal dancer, at the barre. “It was a wonderful moment,” he said with a giggle. “But I felt so stupid.”

Here are edited excerpts from our conversation.

Q. How did you become interested in oral history?

A. I think Sebald was reminding me of something when he has his young narrator looking for his uncle. The uncle is long gone, but there are people who knew the uncle, and he is interviewing them. Suddenly this novelist device is something that in our world we call oral history. I thought: You’re not an anthropologist. You don’t have a study grant from Columbia. But you do have access to people.

Q. Was doing these oral histories a way to be autobiographical that isn’t so obvious?

A.I’ve done autobiography — but I have aged the ankle, the back, maybe the brain, the emotional state. It’s another way to be personally involved in it.

Q. Why did you start interviewing Dora?

A. I was thinking there was something about her accent, something about her talking about the war that reminds me of Sebald. I wanted to put Sebald and Dora together, but I realized it was too much, so I put Sebald aside and focused on Dora and Lance.

Q. Why Lance?

A.He was different. He never makes a distinction between Michael Jackson and George Balanchine. I don’t think he knows who Balanchine is — it’s all dancing. We were trying to rebuild our relationship, honestly. No more gossiping. Tell me your life.

Q. What did you want to learn from Lance?

A. I thought that my nephew was an example of somebody who should have been saved. He was at the San Francisco Ballet School and all the good liberals — including his liberal gay uncle — were so glad. But he had his own ideas, so I think I was a little angry about how it had failed.

And then after Lance, I thought, let’s go back to the beginning, which is the whole reason you wanted to get involved in this origami of storytelling.

Q. So you returned to the Sebald?

A.Yes. [Addressing himself] You after all, have always taken refuge in a work of art and now you’ve weighed it out into the Holocaust, you’ve weighed into whatever the question is around an at-risk person who is no longer young. Now you’re going back to art.

Q. Did you envision showing the entire trilogy at once?

A. Envision, no. From being an African-American counterculture person, life is about putting it together and seeing what happens. That is still the way I think about art. It’s also something about this institution [New York Live Arts]. This is an incubator.

When I came here, I wanted to know: What is the voice of the place? We want to be producing the conversation for a general public. The conversation happens in the art world, but how but how can that conversation be retrofitted? And that’s a question isn’t it?

Q. How difficult is it?

A. Every time the curtain goes up on another season, hallelujah. I remember saying to [the former Live Arts artistic director] Carla Peterson, “We should only do the really outstanding things,” and she said, “There’s only a couple of masterpieces at one time.” It was amazing to hear. I said, “What are you doing for the rest of the time?” She said, “You’re just letting people grow.”

Q. How does that make you feel?

A. Being the person I am, I want to win. I come from potato pickers. The thing that’s still an artist in this person who is trying to become an administrator is that I’ve got to listen deeply to my preoccupations and my heart.

