Trump's Meeting With Rosenstein May Be Delayed


World Trump's meeting with Rosenstein may be delayed

Trump is scheduled to return to the White House around noon Thursday from New York, where he was attending the U.N. General Assembly.

  Published:
play

WASHINGTON — The White House hinted Thursday that a meeting between President Donald Trump and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein could be delayed a few hours or rescheduled for another day, as the president and his aides would be monitoring the testimony of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who has accused the Supreme Court nominee of sexually assaulting her while they were in high school.

Trump is scheduled to return to the White House around noon Thursday from New York, where he was attending the U.N. General Assembly. The White House has not said what time the president and Rosenstein were to meet Thursday, and there were no public events on his schedule for the afternoon when he is back in Washington. In the evening, the president is scheduled to attend an event with supporters.

After The New York Times reported Friday that Rosenstein had suggested secretly recording Trump to document the chaos of the White House in 2017 and had raised the issue of removing the president from office, it was not immediately clear how long Rosenstein would remain in his job. Trump announced that the two men would meet Thursday when he got back from New York.

“He will come back here, and there’s a lot on his docket including the meeting with the deputy attorney general,” Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, told Fox & Friends on Thursday morning, a few hours before the Senate Judiciary Committee where Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, will testify.

“If it needs to get pushed a few hours or to the next day maybe it will,” Conway said of the meeting between Trump and Rosenstein. “But they are both committed to speaking with each other and resolving this once and for all.”

Trump on Wednesday said he was eager to hear what Blasey had to say during her testimony. He also said he would consider delaying their meeting to focus on Kavanaugh’s proceedings.

“I want to watch. I want to see. I hope I can watch,” Trump said Wednesday. “I’m meeting with a lot of countries tomorrow, but I will certainly, in some form, be able to watch.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Eileen Sullivan © 2018 The New York Times

New York Times

New York Times

World Tenants vent fury at housing authority over mold, leaks, broken locks
World McKinsey advises Puerto Rico on debt; it may profit on the outcome
World Katherine Hoover, flutist and composer, is dead at 80
World Third woman accuses Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct
