Trump's tweets pivot, loudly, to video

news

Sept. 11 began like most days for President Donald Trump — with rage-tweets. He complained about his Justice Department. He recapped the previous night’s Lou Dobbs show. He quoted a defense of him against charges of Russian collusion (“nothing to show”). Eventually, he turned to the solemn anniversary, praising his lawyer Rudy Giuliani for being a “TRUE WARRIOR” on 9/11, then added a reflection: “17 years since September 11th!”

That night, a very different Donald Trump appeared on Twitter. For one thing, you could see him. Standing outdoors in a 1-minute 18-second video, he delivered remarks that were, if not polished, at least more settled: “As I stand on the really beautiful lawn of the Rose Garden at the White House, I think of the 3,000 lives lost with the horrible attack on New York City, the World Trade Center and, indeed, the attack on our nation.”

The clip was the latest in a new, al fresco subgenre of the Trump oeuvre: a pivot to video that began rolling out on his Twitter feed in mid-August.

As Olivia Nuzzi reported for New York magazine, the videos are a project of Bill Shine, the former Fox News executive who is now an administration communications official. The videos take advantage of the White House setting — lush landscaping, flattering light, sedate columns — and appeal to the reality TV star’s preference for speaking off-the-cuff, echoing his early social media “Trumpvlogs” in which he teed off on topics like the female reboot of “Ghostbusters.”

The aesthetics of the Rose Garden videos are more YouTube than NBC, unadorned by graphics or soundtrack. (This stands in contrast with the White House’s more heavily produced videos, slathered with epic trailer music.) Trump stands stiffly, glowering at the camera, and speaks about trade, the stock market, the negotiations with North Korea. (“Nothing bad can happen. It’s only going to be positive.”)

Did I say “speaks”? “Barks” is more like it. At a rally, Trump can vary his tone, playing off the audience and its response — his voice rising into outrage and dropping into cutting asides. But alone with a silent camera, he falls into a single “Everything must go!” salesman mode, whether he’s throwing red meat about immigrants to a xenophobic base or pitching steaks for The Sharper Image.

The cadence and delivery here will be familiar to anyone who watched Trump introduce challenges on “The Apprentice.” Throw a synthesizer score into the background, and he could be telling the Versacorp team about the incredible reputation of Trump Ice water.

Even when his message is upbeat, he adds agitated body-language punctuation, with push-squeeze gestures and arm waving. The hands are the caps-lock key of the body.

One disorienting thing about the video tweets may be their lack of a visible or implicit audience. They don’t feel conversational because Trump, pitchman and reality showman, doesn’t have a one-on-one tone in his repertoire.

Some politicians can make every member of a crowd feel directly spoken to. Trump speaks even to individual people as if he were broadcasting. The delivery feels a little too loud and a little too close. He expels the words out of his mouth like evicted tenants.

In the thumbnail image for each clip, he scowls, just as he does in his Twitter avatar, a visage he has said makes him appear strong like Winston Churchill. (Trump has always been a details guy when it comes to his appearance, down to requesting specific filters in TV studios.)

In video form, the effect is that of an irate neighbor suddenly yelling at you from his lawn. It’s like a live-action version of the White House lawn mower kid meme, in which Trump is shown in mid-exclamation at a boy doing yardwork.

Of course, with every Trump communication, one person’s “belligerent” is another’s “unfiltered” and “speaks his mind.” In a way, the videos seem intended to distill the spirit of a Trump tweet — improv, unmediated — in a more visually controlled form, with another staffer present and the opportunity for multiple takes.

So far, though, they seem to be less viral and get less engagement, in the form of responses, likes and retweets, than Trump’s most provocative text tweets. But that may be a function of the medium.

A typed tweet is all surface — you look at it, you get the content. (This also makes it easy to retweet and criticize, in the process disseminating the message.) A video you have to play, with the sound on. For some reason, the White House has chosen not to caption the Rose Garden clips, a common strategy for reaching viewers with their devices on mute.

That, however, would require rendering dialogue like this warning about the approaching Hurricane Florence: “Bad things can happen when you’re talking about a storm this size. It’s called Mother Nature. You never know. But we know.”

Sound off, you simply get the visual message of affect and hand semaphore. Something is big. Very big. Huge. Whatever it is, the president is worked up about it. Whatever he is saying about it, he’s saying loudly. In this administration, rain or shine, text or image, that is always message No. 1.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

James Poniewozik © 2018 The New York Times