Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > The New York Times >

'Ulster American' wins Edinburgh theater prize


Entertainment 'Ulster American' wins Edinburgh theater prize

The play, by David Ireland, is one of several at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe that ponder how men are reacting to a world in which women are increasingly empowered.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

EDINBURGH, Scotland — “Ulster American,” a satirical dark comedy about a female playwright from Northern Ireland, a British director and a self-important American actor — both male — working on a play about a violent Protestant loyalist, is the winner of the 2018 Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh award. The award is to be presented Friday morning in a ceremony here in the Scottish capital by Tambor.

The play, by David Ireland, is one of several at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe that ponder how men are reacting to a world in which women are increasingly empowered. In Ireland’s play, which has won some rave reviews, arguments about gender and identity politics reach a fever pitch and a violent conclusion.

The Best of Edinburgh award, presented annually since 2004, awards one production from the Fringe (there are almost 1,000 theater productions this summer) with either a fully produced run in New York, for smaller, independent shows, or, in the case of larger shows created by professional companies, like “Ulster American,” a $25,000 cash prize to help facilitate a New York transfer. “Ulster,” a production of the Traverse Theater, will aim for New York in early 2019.

The award is one of several prizes presented annually at the Fringe. The Scotsman newspaper has announced a number of Fringe First awards, coveted honors for new writing at the festival — several of which have gone to productions at the Traverse, Edinburgh’s year-round theater dedicated to new writing and always an important stop on the Fringe circuit.

The award-winning Traverse productions include “Class,” a thought-provoking and twisty story about a parent-teacher conference gone off the rails; “Underground Railroad Game,” an inventive American production about race, created and performed by Jennifer Kidwell and Scott R. Sheppard; and “What Girls Are Made Of,” a rock ‘n’ roll memoir of sorts written and performed by Cora Bissett (with a killer background band whose members also play the roles of multiple characters in her life). Bissett, better known here as a director (“Roadkill”) and actor, was, at 17, on her way to becoming a rock star (it didn’t work out).

Also among the Fringe First honorees are “My Left/Right Foot,” an outrageously irreverent National Theater of Scotland musical comedy about a drama society attempting to be inclusive by staging a play based on the film “My Left Foot,” and “Angry Alan,” by Penelope Skinner (“The Village Bike”), about a man being drawn into the growing men’s rights movement.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which runs alongside the Edinburgh International Festival, includes more than 3,500 productions in theater, music, comedy, dance, cabaret and other types of performance, and concludes Monday.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

STEVEN McELROY © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Scott Morrison, a pragmatic conservative, is set to be Australia's new leader World Scott Morrison, a pragmatic conservative, is set to be Australia's new leader
World: With a vocabulary from 'Goodfellas,' Trump evokes his native New York World With a vocabulary from 'Goodfellas,' Trump evokes his native New York
World: World news at a glance World World news at a glance
Opinion: Trump tweet echoes agenda of supremacy Opinion Trump tweet echoes agenda of supremacy
World: Three men sentenced to prison for violence at Charlottesville rally World Three men sentenced to prison for violence at Charlottesville rally
Entertainment: Temptations musical 'ain't too proud' headed for Broadway Entertainment Temptations musical 'ain't too proud' headed for Broadway



Top Articles

1 World Taliban says it will attend Afghan peace talks in Russiabullet
2 Opinion Trump tweet echoes agenda of supremacybullet
3 World China forces out BuzzFeed journalistbullet
4 World Three men sentenced to prison for violence at...bullet
5 World Rebuilding Lombok after multiple earthquakes in Indonesiabullet
6 World With a vocabulary from 'Goodfellas,' Trump evokes his...bullet
7 World Even the Second time around, they're gaga for Guccibullet
8 World Verizon throttled California firefighters' internet...bullet
9 World Australian Prime Minister dealt death blow as own...bullet
10 World Republicans urge embattled incumbents to speak...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment No, this political satire isn't about Trump
Entertainment Bill Gold, whose posters captured movie magic, is dead at 97
Entertainment Bringing her Turkish background to german theater
Entertainment 5 classic horror films that didn't get much Oscars acclaim
Entertainment Parkland students give surprise Tonys performance after teacher gets award
Entertainment All we want to do is watch each other play video games
Entertainment 2018 Pulitzer prize Winners
Entertainment They keep an entertainer's legacy alive
Entertainment 'Band's visit' blares loudly at the tonys
Entertainment At Edinburgh Fringe, a spotlight on mental health

The New York Times

null
World Woman sues Mario Batali, saying he groped her in Boston bar
Entertainment A striking video bending genre and gender
null
World Chill remains between China and United States in latest trade talks
null
World Trump denounces Justice Dept. as investigations swirl around him