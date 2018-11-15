U.S. levels sanctions on 17 Saudis for alleged involvement in Khashoggi killing

news

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced sanctions on Thursday against 17 Saudis accused of involvement in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi dissident.

The sanctions came just hours after Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor announced that he was requesting the death penalty for five people suspected of involvement in the killing, which took place in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Although the new Saudi explanation of the killing, as well as the associated charges, appeared to contradict previous statements from both the Saudi government and senior Trump administration officials, the twin announcements in Riyadh and Washington may be part of an ongoing effort in both capitals to put the case behind them.

In Riyadh, the hope is that the latest explanation will protect Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from growing questions about whether he is suited to rule. In Washington, the Trump administration is hoping to forestall Congressional proposals to restrict arms sales to or military operations with Riyadh, which have arisen in large part because of growing fury at the humanitarian crisis in Yemen during a Saudi-led military campaign there.

“The Saudi officials we are sanctioning were involved in the abhorrent killing of Jamal Khashoggi,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

“The United States continues to diligently work to ascertain all of the facts and will hold accountable each of those we find responsible in order to achieve justice for Khashoggi’s fiancée, children, and the family he leaves behind,” he added.

The individuals sanctioned include those who were part of the team of Saudis who arrived in Istanbul in the hours around Khashoggi’s arrival in the consulate there and subsequent disappearance. The sanctions are being placed under the Global Magnitsky Act, a 2016 law that calls for sanctions against foreigners whose actions outside of the United States are so egregious that they threaten international stability.

The assassination of Khashoggi, a Virginia resident who wrote columns for The Washington Post that were critical of some Saudi policies, has caused widespread international outrage and the largest foreign relations crisis for the kingdom since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times

Gardiner Harris © 2018 The New York Times