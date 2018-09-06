Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > The New York Times >

WarnerMedia unveils diversity protocols for movies and TV shows


World WarnerMedia unveils diversity protocols for movies and TV shows

WarnerMedia, now owned by AT&T, pledged that all of its divisions would use their “best efforts to ensure that diverse actors and crew members are considered for film, television and other projects.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

LOS ANGELES — Acknowledging a need to do “much more” to promote diversity, Warner Bros. and its corporate siblings, HBO and Turner Broadcasting, introduced a policy Wednesday aimed at increasing the number of women and people of color involved in its movies and television shows.

WarnerMedia, now owned by AT&T, pledged that all of its divisions would use their “best efforts to ensure that diverse actors and crew members are considered for film, television and other projects, and to work with directors and producers who also seek to promote greater diversity and inclusion.” WarnerMedia said it would issue an annual public report on its progress, which it said would also take into account the LGBT community and those with disabilities.

The policy stops short of requiring Warner filmmakers and showrunners to meet diversity bench marks in their cast and crew, something encouraged by advocates. Stacy Smith, who researches gender equality in film and television at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, has suggested that stars insist on inclusion riders, contractual clauses that might require a cast to, for example, be 50 percent female, 40 percent underrepresented ethnic groups, 20 percent people with disabilities and 5 percent LGBT people.

But the WarnerMedia policy is nonetheless meaningful in Hollywood, where studios and television networks have been reluctant to publicly commit to greater diversity and inclusion — much less hold themselves accountable in reports. The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative praised the policy on Twitter, saying it was “thrilled.”

John Stankey, the chief executive of WarnerMedia, called the policy “the next logical step” in the company’s diversity efforts, which include workshops for emerging directors and writers, vocational training programs for underrepresented film and television technicians, and films like “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Wonder Woman.”

WarnerMedia said it developed the policy with comment from the actor Michael B. Jordan, who was the first major star to announce that his production company, Outlier Society Productions, would adopt inclusion riders as a standard practice. Jordan made the commitment in the days after the Academy Awards in March, when Frances McDormand used the closing of her best actress acceptance speech to promote the contract clauses.

“The WarnerMedia family has introduced an approach that accomplishes our shared objectives, and I applaud them for taking this enormous step forward,” Jordan said in a statement.

“Just Mercy,” a Warner Bros. movie directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Jordan, will be the first production to fall under the new policy, WarnerMedia said. (Warner Bros. is run by Kevin Tsujihara, the only person of color to lead a major Hollywood company.) Co-starring Brie Larson and Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy” is based on the true story of Bryan Stevenson, the civil rights lawyer and social justice advocate. Production begins this week in Atlanta.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Brooks Barnes © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Anonymous Op-Ed in The Times causes a stir online and in the White House World Anonymous Op-Ed in The Times causes a stir online and in the White House
World: Japan hit by deadly earthquake, adding to summer of environmental misery World Japan hit by deadly earthquake, adding to summer of environmental misery
World: She takes care of herself with care World She takes care of herself with care
World: About 2 million low-income Americans would lose benefits under house farm bill, study says World About 2 million low-income Americans would lose benefits under house farm bill, study says
World: Trump lashes out after reports of 'quiet resistance' by staff World Trump lashes out after reports of 'quiet resistance' by staff
World: Beto O'Rourke campaign says texts about illegal voting were sent by an 'impostor' World Beto O'Rourke campaign says texts about illegal voting were sent by an 'impostor'



Top Articles

1 World The 52 places traveler: In Belgrade, nighttime is the right timebullet
2 World DJs, Swim Briefs, $25 coladas: In Vegas, the party's at the poolbullet
3 World Alex Jones takes his show to the Capitol -- even tussling with...bullet
4 World Billy Crystal brings stars to read his new play live for audiblebullet
5 World Airport security trays carry more cold germs than toilets,...bullet
6 World South Korean envoy visits North Korea to help revive...bullet
7 World Christopher Kennedy Lawford, actor and author who...bullet
8 World Day of anger after reports pierce a veilbullet
9 World 1 killed as storm makes landfallbullet
10 Entertainment Cicely Tyson, Spielberg's publicist and...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment The man who gives form to the sprawling Salzburg Festival
Entertainment Cummings brings 'Thunder Road' to Deauville festival
Entertainment In test of time, Serena Williams proves hers isn't running out
Entertainment Krishna Reddy, master printmaker and Indian modernist, dies at 93
Entertainment Lionel Richie has some bedding to sell you
Entertainment 48 years later, Orson Welles' last film makes its debut
Entertainment More upsets come at the new Armstrong stadium at the U.S. Open
Entertainment Federer works his magic against Kyrgios, and Kyrgios loves it
Entertainment Their latest risk: Household objects playing Shakespeare
Entertainment Cicely Tyson, Spielberg's publicist and 3 others will get honorary Oscars

The New York Times

Entertainment Their latest risk: Household objects playing Shakespeare
null
World Pink isn't what it used to be
New York Times Anonymous Op-Ed in The Times causes a stir online and in the White House
World Kim Jong Un to host South Korea's leader starting Sept. 18