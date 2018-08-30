Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > The New York Times >

Water's great role in New York to go on display


World Water's great role in New York to go on display

Museum on Main Street is designed to share the resources of the Smithsonian with small towns through partnerships with state humanities councils and museum associations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

New York state is home to more than 7,600 bodies of fresh water. It also borders two of the Great Lakes, the Long Island Sound and the Atlantic Ocean.

In a nod to the role that water has played in the state, six museums around New York will host “Water/Ways,” a traveling Smithsonian exhibition that explores water’s effects on migration and settlement, and the relationship between water and politics, economics and culture.

“As we celebrate the bicentennial of the Erie Canal, the ‘Water/Ways’ exhibition will enable host sites to tell the story of how their communities helped New York become the Empire State,” Erika Sanger, the executive director of the Museum Association of New York, said in a statement about the show, adding that water also connects New York “to other states, and our oceanfront communities connect us to our nation and peoples around the globe.”

The exhibition will tour the Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse; the Aurora Masonic Center in Aurora; the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village; the Chapman Museum in Glens Falls; the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston; and the East Hampton Historical Society, from June 2019 to April 2020, as part of the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street. The six institutions will also organize related exhibitions and host public events and educational programs.

Museum on Main Street is designed to share the resources of the Smithsonian with small towns through partnerships with state humanities councils and museum associations.

Since its founding in 1994, the program has visited over 1,400 communities with a median population of less than 10,000.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Peter Libbey © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: How John McCain got the last word against Donald Trump World How John McCain got the last word against Donald Trump
World: Overlooked no more: Ruby Payne-Scott, who explored space with radio waves World Overlooked no more: Ruby Payne-Scott, who explored space with radio waves
World: Australia denies Chelsea Manning an entry visa, citing 'criminal record' World Australia denies Chelsea Manning an entry visa, citing 'criminal record'
World: John McCain is honored in Arizona, with tears and tributes World John McCain is honored in Arizona, with tears and tributes
World: New U.S. sexual misconduct rules bolster rights of accused, protect colleges World New U.S. sexual misconduct rules bolster rights of accused, protect colleges
World: 'Beach with no water' draws sneers in Rome, but it has fans, too World 'Beach with no water' draws sneers in Rome, but it has fans, too



Top Articles

1 World Feeling suicidal, students turned to their college; they were told...bullet
2 Entertainment Cummings brings 'Thunder Road' to Deauville festivalbullet
3 World Australia denies Chelsea Manning an entry visa, citing...bullet
4 World Trump reaches revised trade deal with Mexico, threatening to...bullet
5 World In a shift in driverless strategy, Uber deepens...bullet
6 World Black progressive and Trump acolyte win Florida governor...bullet
7 World Parkland parent wins election to school board in Floridabullet
8 World Hong Kong professor faces murder trial in 'yoga ball...bullet
9 World In Jacksonville, the $1 billion-a-year world of...bullet
10 World The man who took on the Pope: The story behind...bullet

Related Articles

Tech Missouri just became the first state to regulate use of the word 'meat,' and the move is already causing controversy
World Australia denies Chelsea Manning an entry visa, citing 'criminal record'
Politics Trump's aides reportedly knew he could be criticized for holding a campaign rally while the nation mourns John McCain, but they decided to hold it anyway
Tech The 69 worst science fiction movies of all time, according to critics
Trump President warns of violent change if Republicans lose midterms
World Black progressive and Trump acolyte win Florida governor primaries
World Overlooked no more: Ruby Payne-Scott, who explored space with radio waves
World The man who took on the Pope: The story behind the Viganò letter
World How John McCain got the last word against Donald Trump
Tech California kicks its climate change fight into overdrive while Trump looks the other way

The New York Times

World Their racing pigeons caught a bullet train; then the authorities caught up
null
World Canada and U.S. express optimism as pressure builds to reach NAFTA accord
World Who stretched the truth? A Nixon-Cuomo fact check
null
World Giuliani criticizes an anti-corruption crackdown in Romania