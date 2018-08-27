Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
White House flag briefly marks McCain's death


  Published:
WASHINGTON — The White House inexplicably flew the American flag at full staff Monday, after lowering it a day earlier in honor of Sen. John McCain.

The lowering and raising of the flag amplified the division between President Donald Trump and the longtime Republican senator, who died Saturday at 81. Trump offered his condolences Saturday to McCain’s loved ones, but he has said nothing about McCain.

Before he died, McCain had asked that Trump not attend his funeral, a snub that speaks to the late senator’s rocky relationship with the president.

McCain was one of few Republicans in Congress who pushed back against Trump and publicly criticized his style of leadership.

The status of the flag made the rounds on social media Monday morning, as Trump posted messages on Twitter about professional football and the golfer Tiger Woods.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Eileen Sullivan and Katie Rogers © 2018 The New York Times

