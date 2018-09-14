news

NEW YORK — The changes sweeping through New York’s classical music scene extend beyond the New York Philharmonic and the Metropolitan Opera, both of which are rolling out new music directors this season.

The smaller but vigorous Orchestra of St. Luke’s is welcoming a new principal conductor, as well: Bernard Labadie, a Canadian maestro known for his detailed, nuanced accounts of the Baroque and Classical repertoire. To showcase his expertise, the ensemble announced Thursday that it would present an ambitious three-week Bach festival in June, including concerts and the six dances that Paul Taylor, the modern dance pioneer who died last month at 88, choreographed to Bach’s music.

“What I would like people to realize is how modern this music still is,” Labadie said in a telephone interview. “I think we need it more than ever.”

A new conductor and festival are just two of the changes coming to St. Luke’s. The ensemble plans to look to music’s future as well as its past with a new initiative, the DeGaetano Composition Institute, which will place four emerging composers under the tutelage of the composer Anna Clyne. The resulting pieces will be performed in July at the orchestra’s Manhattan home, the DiMenna Center for Classical Music, in Hell’s Kitchen.

About that home: The orchestra recently raised $18 million in a capital campaign that will enable it to pay off its mortgage on the center next June. And the sleek space on West 37th Street, which opened in 2011 and has been used by St. Luke’s as well as many visiting ensembles for performing, rehearsing and recording, will soon be fully operational again. The last area that was damaged by a flood in January is set to reopen soon.

The orchestra, which began in 1974 playing chamber music at the Church of St. Luke in the Fields in Greenwich Village, has grown in size and ambition and now plays regularly at Carnegie Hall and, each summer, at Caramoor in Westchester, New York. Labadie is the latest in a line of distinguished leaders, including Pablo Heras-Casado, Donald Runnicles, Charles Mackerras and Roger Norrington.

James Roe, the orchestra’s president and executive director, said that the recent fundraising campaign had put the orchestra on firmer financial ground, which will help it pursue its artistic goals.

“We can have a mortgage-burning party while we rehearse Bach cantatas,” he said.

The Bach festival will open with a rare performance of Bach’s arrangement of Pergolesi’s “Stabat Mater” led by Labadie. Other concerts include the “Goldberg” Variations, played by the French harpsichordist Pierre Hantaï, and, the following evening, the U.S. premiere of Labadie’s orchestral arrangement of the “Goldbergs.” The festival will run June 6-22 at Carnegie’s Zankel Hall, the DiMenna Center and Manhattan School of Music’s 650-seat Neidorff-Karpati Hall, which is reopening this fall after a $15 million, 18-month renovation.

Labadie founded Les Violons du Roy, the early-music ensemble based in Quebec that he led for three decades. He said that he planned to work on historically informed performance practice with the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, which plays on modern instruments. (“I work on both sides of the fence,” he added.)

“The purpose is not to recreate this music the way it sounded back then,” Labadie said. “We’ll never know what it sounded like, really. We might be very disappointed if we knew! But it allows us to bring the right toolbox to approach this task, which is to bring life to this music and make it speak as directly as possible to a modern audience.”

The centerpiece of the Bach festival will be performances of the six Taylor dances, which were created between 1961 and 2002 and set to Bach’s “Brandenburg” concertos, cello suites and other works. St. Luke’s is no stranger to Taylor’s work: In recent seasons it has been in the pit when Taylor’s company, now called Paul Taylor American Modern Dance, has performed at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. Those six dances will be joined at the festival by the premieres of two new pieces set to Bach by the choreographers Pam Tanowitz and Margie Gillis.

Labadie said he had been especially moved by a performance of Taylor’s 1975 classic “Esplanade” earlier this year, with its exceedingly natural approach to Bach.

“There was no whipped cream,” he said. “Everything was fluid, and absolutely essential.”

The festival will be the Taylor company’s only major New York appearance in the 2018-19 season; the company plans to move its Lincoln Center appearances from the spring to the fall, so it is not planning to perform at the Koch Theater again until fall 2019. Michael Novak, a Taylor dancer and the artistic director of the Paul Taylor Dance Foundation, said in a statement that the Bach dances were “a cornerstone of our repertoire, and we’re excited to perform them back-to-back for the first time.”

