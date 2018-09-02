A chinese garden oasis in Staten Island

Pulse.com.gh logo
(NY Times)

NEW YORK — Five young children, all of Chinese descent, stood posing in front of the tall bamboo trees at the entrance to the New York Chinese Scholar’s Garden in Staten Island’s Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden.

It was a sunny weekend afternoon, and they were all smiles as their mothers took photographs of them.

“OK, let’s go in,” Janet Liang, the mother of three of the children, said when she was done. The kids ran forward but stopped again when they saw an orange-hued fish sticking its head out of a koi pond. The water was full of them. “How cool is that?” shouted one of the boys.

Liang, a first generation immigrant from China who lives in Brooklyn, said she hopes her children will always be this excited when they visit the garden. “I want them to be closely connected to their roots,” she said. “Coming to the scholar’s garden is the perfect way to do it.”

Her friend Carol Wang, the mother of the other two kids and also a first-generation Chinese immigrant, lives nearby but was a first-time visitor. “Now that I know that we can get Chinese culture here, we’ll come often,” she said.

The 1-acre green space, inspired by scholars’ gardens from China’s Ming dynasty (1368-1644) has been an oasis for many New Yorkers and out-of-towners with Chinese roots ever since it opened in 1999. It is the largest of 14 botanical gardens at Snug Harbor, which spans 83 acres in the Livingston neighborhood and was originally a home for sailors in the early 19th century.

Frances Paulo Huber, president and chief executive of Snug Harbor from 2008 to 2010, came up with the idea of creating gardens inside Snug Harbor in 1984, when she was president of the Staten Island Botanical Garden (the Botanical Garden and Snug Harbor merged in 2008). According to the visitors’ guide, Huber recognized the need to have a site in New York that was an authentic reflection of Chinese culture.

Zou Gongwu, a renowned scholar of classical Chinese gardens, came up with the design, and the work for it started in Suzhou, China, where a team of more than 40 people spent a year making the roofs, tiles, bridges and windows for the garden. The entire team then traveled to Staten Island and, in staying true to the style of a Ming-era garden, constructed everything without any nails, glue or screws.

This picturesque swath of nature has pavilions with handmade ceramic tiles and carved white windows, winding paths made with rocks collected from rivers in Suzhou, and gurgling ponds. In the spring and fall, there is winter jasmine, as well as peach and plum trees. In warmer weather, small groups gather for meditation and tai chi sessions.

As the day progressed, more visitors filled the garden. One Chinese family of multiple generations relaxed on the stairs at one of the pavilions. “We come here for our family day out and to feel China in New York,” said a grandfatherly looking gentleman, who appeared to be the senior member of the pack.

A brother and sister duo, Rinor and Kaltrina Saiti, took a leisurely stroll along the walkway and appeared mesmerized by their surroundings. The siblings live five minutes away from Snug Harbor but had never been to the garden before. “We finally decided to check it out,” the brother said. “It’s hard to believe that such a different and magical world exists so close to home.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Shivani Vora © 2018 The New York Times

