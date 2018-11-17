Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Abrams ends fight for Georgia governor with harsh words for her rival

ATLANTA — Stacey Abrams ended her Democratic bid to become governor of Georgia on Friday, acknowledging that she did not have the votes to beat her Republican rival, Brian Kemp, but sounding a defiant note by declaring that an “erosion of our democracy” had kept many of her backers from the polls.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play Abrams ends fight for Georgia governor with harsh words for her rival (NY Times)

The narrow defeat of Abrams, who would have become the first black woman to be elected governor anywhere in the United States, as well as the apparent loss of Andrew Gillum, who sought to become Florida’s first black governor, at once illuminated the vestiges of Southern history and demonstrated how demographic changes have taken hold across the region and begun to reshape its politics.

The two candidates ran as unabashed liberals and their strong showings in two pivotal states where Democrats have lately struggled is likely to keep the debate going within the Democratic Party over the best strategy for making gains in 2020.

Abrams, 44, represented the diverse future of the state and its capital, Atlanta. Kemp, 55, who bragged he had a pickup truck big enough to “round up criminal illegals,” played to the state’s rural voters and linked himself with President Donald Trump. In the end, it was enough to allow the Republican Party to maintain its grip on power in Georgia, which has not elected a Democrat as governor since 1998.

Even before Abrams ended her campaign, Kemp had been preparing to take control. He declared victory two days after the election and appointed a chief of staff for his transition. He also resigned as secretary of state, ending his oversight of the election in which he was a candidate.

Abrams, while acknowledging Friday that she could not win, did not concede either.

“More than 200 years into Georgia’s democratic experiment, the state failed its voters,” Abrams said, her voice alternating among anguish, contempt, frustration and outrage as she argued that “eight years of systemic disenfranchisement, disinvestment and incompetence had its desired effect on the electoral process in Georgia.”

Still, it was the closest race for governor in Georgia since 1966. Abrams came within 18,000 votes of forcing a runoff, and about 55,000 votes of winning outright, in an election that drew almost 4 million ballots.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Alan Blinder and Richard Fausset © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

MoMA director to stay through 2025 MoMA director to stay through 2025
California fire hits 'Rehab Riviera,' putting addiction care in jeopardy California fire hits 'Rehab Riviera,' putting addiction care in jeopardy
Justices asked to rule on legality of acting attorney general's appointment Justices asked to rule on legality of acting attorney general's appointment
How the Trump administration stepped up pursuit of wikileaks' assange How the Trump administration stepped up pursuit of wikileaks' assange
New casualty as wildfires wreak havoc: California's air quality New casualty as wildfires wreak havoc: California's air quality
The kilogram is dead. Long live the kilogram! The kilogram is dead. Long live the kilogram!



Related Articles

Politics Stacey Abrams says Brian Kemp will beat her in the Georgia governor's race, but calls his 'voter suppression' tactics 'appalling'
Parsing signatures, not Chads, in Florida vote
Federal Judge delays certification of Georgia election results
Politics A judge just slapped down Republicans' claims of fraud in Florida amid an increasingly chaotic recount
Before the fights over recounts: An election day vote on voting
Politics Chaotic recounts are underway in Florida, as Georgia and Arizona scramble to finalize results in key races
Republicans dominate state politics, but democrats made a dent this year
Democrats find no map in 2018 to a sure 2020
Politics Trump goes on raging tweetstorm as Florida and Georgia vote counts descend into chaos

World

null
Among medal of freedom honorees, a big donor stands out
null
Sex assault rules under Devos bolster defendants' rights and ease college liability
null
Ethics committee rebukes Meadows over aide's sexual misconduct
null
California utility gets reassurance on wildfire liability
X
Advertisement