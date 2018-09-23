Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > The New York Times > World >

FEMA Administrator Must Reimburse U.S. for Misuse of Agency Vehicles


World FEMA Administrator must reimburse U.S. For misuse of agency vehicles

Brock Long, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will have to reimburse the government for misusing government vehicles by traveling to and from his home — but will keep his job, officials said Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FEMA Administrator must reimburse U.S. For misuse of agency vehicles play

FEMA Administrator must reimburse U.S. For misuse of agency vehicles

(NY Times)

Long, a hurricane expert with years of emergency management experience, had come under scrutiny in connection to his frequent commutes between the agency’s headquarters, in Washington, and Hickory, North Carolina, where his wife and two sons live.

He faced investigations by the inspector general at the Department of Homeland Security, which includes FEMA, as well as by House Republicans, at a time when his agency was grappling with Hurricane Florence’s drubbing descent on the Carolina coast.

The inspector general’s report found that Long had used government vehicles on trips between his home and work “without proper authorization,” Kirstjen Nielsen, the homeland security secretary, said in a statement Friday.

She said FEMA administrators have long “been transported in and had access to” government vehicles that are meant to “ensure senior leader connectivity in times of crisis.” But she said using the vehicles to get to and from work was not authorized.

“In April of this year, FEMA corrected the long-standing practice and eliminated unauthorized home-to-work transportation,” she said.

Nielsen said she had taken action to correct problems identified in the report and had a “productive conversation” with Long.

Long, who has been the FEMA administrator since last year, had denied that he knowingly violated agency rules.

In his statement Friday, he acknowledged mistakes and said he was working with Nielsen to make sure similar issues did not happen again. “As the leader of this agency, I accept full responsibility for any mistakes that were made by me or the agency,” he said.

A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security did not respond to questions late Friday about how much Long had been instructed to repay and whether he faced any other consequences.

“I remain committed to the critical mission of FEMA — helping people before, during and after disasters,” Long said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Sarah Mervosh © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Nigerian herders' biggest fear: Not lions, but farmers World Nigerian herders' biggest fear: Not lions, but farmers
World: Talk of the 25th amendment underscores a volatile presidency World Talk of the 25th amendment underscores a volatile presidency
World: Tentative deal reached for Aavanaugh accuser to testify on Thursday World Tentative deal reached for Aavanaugh accuser to testify on Thursday
World: Japan vows to cut its nuclear hoard. Neighbors fear the opposite World Japan vows to cut its nuclear hoard. Neighbors fear the opposite
World: China demands US. Withdraw sanctions imposed over military purchases from Russia World China demands US. Withdraw sanctions imposed over military purchases from Russia
World: Vatican and China reach historic accord on appointing bishops World Vatican and China reach historic accord on appointing bishops



Top Articles

1 World Trump's ex-lawyer is said to have proposed diverting funds to...bullet
2 World Toxic coal ash spills into cape fear riverbullet
3 World Boy is fatally shot while playing basketball in Brooklyn,...bullet
4 World In tweet, Trump shows he doubts accuser's storybullet
5 World Grassley extends negotiation deadline for Christine Blasey...bullet
6 World Conservative Pundit points finger at another man to...bullet
7 World FEMA administrator must reimburse U.S. For misuse of...bullet
8 World FEMA Administrator must reimburse U.S. For misuse of...bullet
9 World Brexit talks at 'impasse,' Theresa may says, after...bullet
10 World 12 women come forward in drugging and sexual...bullet

Related Articles

World FEMA administrator must reimburse U.S. For misuse of agency vehicles
World FEMA set aside billions to repair homes in Puerto Rico; many are still in ruins
Politics FEMA chief Brock Long is reportedly being investigated for improper use of government vehicles
Tech 'It was a really brutal, grueling experience': A reporter describes what it was like on the ground at the height of Hurricane Florence's fury
Politics More than 10,000 US service members sprang into action after Florence hit — these military photos show them in the thick of it
Tech Officials rescued 455 people from this small North Carolina town after Florence's floodwaters stranded people in their homes
Tech Floating homes that can withstand Category 4 hurricanes will soon become a reality
Politics Trump is reportedly upset about old video footage showing him throwing rolls of paper towels at first-responders in Puerto Rico
Tech A North Carolina newsroom was evacuated while reporters were live on air covering Hurricane Florence

World

null
World Hurricane Florence has gone, but challenges for the Carolinas have just begun
Kavanaugh's accuser says she's willing to testify before judiciary committee
World Kavanaugh's accuser says she's willing to testify before judiciary committee
Nominee's fate is pivotal point in U.S. Politics
World Nominee's fate is pivotal point in U.S. Politics
Health care ruling could be costly for government
World Health care ruling could be costly for government
X
Advertisement