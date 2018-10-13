Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > The New York Times > World >

Fire on southeast Nigerian state oil pipeline kills 16 people - NNPC


Fire on southeast Nigerian state oil pipeline kills 16 people - NNPC

The state oil company said the fire occurred along the Osisioma axis near the Aba depot and emergency services had now been deployed to the scene.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  play Fire on southeast Nigerian state oil pipeline kills 16 people - NNPC (Illustrative Purpose) (Share News To Social Media Networks, Comment And Make Money)

Sixteen people were killed after a fire broke out on Friday on an oil pipeline in the southeast of Nigeria, a spokesman for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation told Reuters.

The state oil company said the fire occurred along the Osisioma axis near the Aba depot and emergency services had now been deployed to the scene.

It added that production would be affected as they had to stop pumping oil on the line, although "not adversely" as they also transport crude by road.

"The incident might have been caused by suspected oil thieves who had hacked into the line to intercept the flow of petrol from Port Harcourt to Aba," NNPC said in an earlier statement.

Many oil spills in the southern oil production heartland of Africa's biggest crude producer are caused by theft and pipeline sabotage. The methods used to steal the oil often result in accidents that cause fires.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Death toll from Nigeria floods reaches 199 World Death toll from Nigeria floods reaches 199
World: Checking 6 claims from Trump's news conference World Checking 6 claims from Trump's news conference
World: Trump's meeting with Rosenstein may be delayed World Trump's meeting with Rosenstein may be delayed
World: Flashback: The Anita Hill hearings compared to today World Flashback: The Anita Hill hearings compared to today
World: Kavanaugh Hearing: Christine Blasey Ford steps up to make her case World Kavanaugh Hearing: Christine Blasey Ford steps up to make her case
World: U.N. General Assembly: Israelis and Palestinians to address meeting World U.N. General Assembly: Israelis and Palestinians to address meeting



Top Articles

1 World Accused gunman in Capital Gazette shooting left a trail of conflictsbullet
2 World Economy hits a high note, and Trump takes a bowbullet
3 World Death toll from Nigeria floods reaches 199bullet

Related Articles

Buhari Nigeria's President under fire over 'astronomic' fuel subsidy bill

World

World Newsom looks to Sacramento
World Japan's embrace of bilateral trade talks with U.S. spares it from tariffs
World Don't you hate when a seal slaps you in the face with an octopus?
World Why I applaud the unpopular Mr. Macron
X
Advertisement