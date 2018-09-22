Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > The New York Times > World >

Grassley Extends Negotiation Deadline for Christine Blasey Ford


World Grassley extends negotiation deadline for Christine Blasey ford

WASHINGTON — After a tense night of legal brinkmanship, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee late Friday told lawyers for the woman who has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Grassley extends negotiation deadline for Christine Blasey ford play

Grassley extends negotiation deadline for Christine Blasey ford

(NY Times)

The chairman, Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, made his announcement on Twitter shortly before midnight, after lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford sent an angry email accusing his staff of bullying their client.

He directed his tweet to Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, who has denied the assault and has said he is eager to clear his name.

“Judge Kavanaugh I just granted another extension to Dr Ford to decide if she wants to proceed w the statement she made last week to testify to the senate,” Grassley wrote, using Twitter shorthand. “She shld decide so we can move on I want to hear her. I hope u understand. It’s not my normal approach to b indecisive.”

In an email to the lawyers, aides to Grassley said that they “absolutely must hear by 2:30 p.m.” that Blasey — who also goes by her married name, Ford — has agreed to their terms for testifying. It was not clear precisely what those terms were.

The late-night missives were the latest twist in a legal tango that has riveted Washington, with a lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest court hanging in the balance. The back-and-forth has infuriated Trump, who lashed out Friday at Blasey on Twitter, saying that if the attack “was as bad as she says,” she or her parents would have reported it to the authorities when it happened more than 30 years ago.

Blasey, 51, a research psychologist in Northern California, has accused Kavanaugh of pinning her to a bed, grinding his body against her’s and muffling her screams at a party when they were teenagers in the early 1980s. She has said that she is willing to testify publicly, although not on Monday, the date Grassley had scheduled a hearing.

Throughout Friday, Blasey’s lawyers and Senate Judiciary Committee aides tried to work out details like how many photographers and television cameras would be in the room, who would ask the questions and what day the session would take place.

But as the workday drew to a close, Grassley announced that the judiciary panel would vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation Monday morning unless negotiators reached an agreement by 10 p.m. Friday. One of Blasey’s lawyers, Debra Katz, accused Grassley’s aides of imposing “aggressive and artificial deadlines” whose “sole purpose is to bully Dr. Ford.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Sheryl Gay Stolberg © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: Toxic coal ash spills into cape fear river World Toxic coal ash spills into cape fear river
World: Brexit talks at 'impasse,' Theresa may says, after a rancorous summit World Brexit talks at 'impasse,' Theresa may says, after a rancorous summit
World: Trump's ex-lawyer is said to have proposed diverting funds to Manafort and Gates World Trump's ex-lawyer is said to have proposed diverting funds to Manafort and Gates
World: David Boies pleads his own case World David Boies pleads his own case
World: At Missouri rally, Trump casts midterm elections as referendum on presidency World At Missouri rally, Trump casts midterm elections as referendum on presidency
World: Brazil fires diplomat accused of assaulting women World Brazil fires diplomat accused of assaulting women



Top Articles

1 World Trump's ex-lawyer is said to have proposed diverting funds to...bullet
2 World Toxic coal ash spills into cape fear riverbullet
3 World Brexit talks at 'impasse,' Theresa may says, after a rancorous...bullet
4 World Boy is fatally shot while playing basketball in Brooklyn,...bullet
5 World PayPal cuts off infowars, joining other tech giantsbullet
6 World Brazil fires diplomat accused of assaulting womenbullet
7 World David Boies pleads his own casebullet
8 World At Missouri rally, Trump casts midterm elections as...bullet
9 World Google CEO denies allegations of political bias in...bullet
10 World U.S. Drops charges against ex-senegal official...bullet

Related Articles

World At Missouri rally, Trump casts midterm elections as referendum on presidency
World In tweet, Trump shows he doubts accuser's story
World PayPal cuts off infowars, joining other tech giants
World Google CEO denies allegations of political bias in search results
World Trump's ex-lawyer is said to have proposed diverting funds to Manafort and Gates
World David Boies pleads his own case
World Cohen has spoken repeatedly with special counsel
World Judge's accuser is prepared to testify, but seeks terms
World Trump loosens secretive restraints on ordering cyberattacks

World

In tweet, Trump shows he doubts accuser's story
World In tweet, Trump shows he doubts accuser's story
World 'Don't worry;' Toronto gunman's remark is revealed in Police records
World Inside Italy's shadow economy
World Italy's populists loosen vaccine law amid a fever they fueled
X
Advertisement