Mass shooting reported at gaming tournament in Florida

There was no immediate confirmation from police about casualties.

One person on Twitter, Drini Gjoka, said a bullet struck him in a thumb.

Just before the shots were heard on the livestream, a red laser dot appeared on the chest of one of the players, who was wearing white headphones and a red sweatshirt. The video of the players then disappeared.

On Twitter, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said there had been a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. “Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time,” it said in the tweet.

In another tweet three minutes later, the office said: “We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away.”

The shooting happened at the GLHF Game Bar, which was hosting a tournament that viewers could watch on Twitch, a gaming network owned by Amazon.

The bar was scheduled to host a qualifying round for the Madden NFL Championship Series, a gaming tournament. It was using Twitch, a popular livestreaming gaming platform, to allow other gamers to watch players participating in the tournament.

Spectators watch the games, hoping to pick up skills and tips from more experienced gamers.

