Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > The New York Times > World >

Rivers Swell as Death Toll Rises from Hurricane Florence


World Rivers swell as death toll rises from Hurricane Florence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolinas were drenched and largely paralyzed Sunday morning as a weakened Tropical Depression Florence slowly ravaged the South, swelling the region’s rivers and leaving authorities bracing for another day of widespread.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rivers swell as death toll rises from Hurricane Florence play

Rivers swell as death toll rises from Hurricane Florence

(NY Times)

Even as the storm both lost some of its power and sped up, leaving less time for its steady rains to saturate the places in its path, the death toll increased to at least 14, and rivers were rising fast.

Forecasters warned that flooding was virtually certain to worsen within hours.

Scores of shelters were open Sunday, filled with people who fled ahead of the storm and some of the hundreds more evacuated from their homes by rescue workers in boats and helicopters.

And having already unleashed days of sustained torment along the coastline and in communities in the east for days, the storm system moved west Sunday, targeting Charlotte, North Carolina, and smaller communities in both Carolinas.

The system has been downgraded to a tropical depression, meaning it has maximum sustained winds of 38 mph.

The center of the depression is over central South Carolina and moving west. Charlotte, North Carolina’s largest city, is expected to see significant rainfall, and a flash-flood watch is in effect through Monday.

Two more deaths were reported in South Carolina, and the storm has killed at least 14 people in the United States so far. The deaths include a mother and child who were killed after a tree fell on their home in Wilmington; Amber Dawn Lee, 61, a mother of two who was driving in Union County, South Carolina, when her vehicle hit a tree in the road; three people in Duplin County, North Carolina, who died because of flash flooding on the roadways; and a couple who died in a house fire in Cumberland County, North Carolina.

Although more than 1 million power failures have been reported, according to the Department of Energy, utility companies and state authorities reported some successes in restoring service.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Alan Blinder © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

New York Times

New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Recommended Articles

World: U.S. Drops charges against ex-senegal official in Chinese energy bribery case World U.S. Drops charges against ex-senegal official in Chinese energy bribery case
World: California had its own climate summit. Now what? World California had its own climate summit. Now what?
World: Border patrol agent arrested in connection with murders of 4 people World Border patrol agent arrested in connection with murders of 4 people
World: Evelyn Rodriguez, mother of girl killed by ms-13, remembered for her courage World Evelyn Rodriguez, mother of girl killed by ms-13, remembered for her courage
World: Typhoon Mangkhut wreaks havoc in Philippines, leaving at least 25 dead World Typhoon Mangkhut wreaks havoc in Philippines, leaving at least 25 dead
World: Storm crawls west, with fierce rains and rising rivers World Storm crawls west, with fierce rains and rising rivers



Top Articles

1 World Russians planned attack on lab testing Salisbury nerve agent,...bullet
2 World Manafort agrees to cooperate with special counsel; pleads guilty...bullet
3 World North and South Korea open full-time liaison office at borderbullet
4 World Florence is blamed for at least five deaths as it roars...bullet
5 World Evelyn Rodriguez, mother of girl killed by ms-13,...bullet
6 World Typhoon hits Philippines, bringing heavy rains and...bullet
7 World Protesters shut Afghan election offices as political...bullet
8 World Challenge at a climate conference: Keeping it greenbullet
9 World Officer killed her neighbor, roiling a citybullet
10 World Storm crawls west, with fierce rains and rising...bullet

Related Articles

Tech Officials rescued 455 people from this small North Carolina town after Florence's floodwaters stranded people in their homes
In United States Residents of hurricane-hit US town start to pick up the pieces
Opinion Storm crawls west, with fierce rains and rising rivers
Tech What it's really like to fly into a hurricane, and why it's a critical part of your forecast
Tech 'We just don't want people to think this is over': Florence continues ravaging the Carolinas as the death toll climbs and rivers threaten to overflow
Tech How hurricanes like Florence form
Tech Floating homes that can withstand Category 4 hurricanes will soon become a reality

World

Rwanda frees 2 critics of President
World Rwanda frees 2 critics of President
The economy is humming, but Trump is tweeting. Republicans are worried
World The economy is humming, but Trump is tweeting. Republicans are worried
null
World Boris Johnson, eyes on downing street, sets political fires
The wall street power lunch is back, with Martinis and impunity
World The wall street power lunch is back, with Martinis and impunity
X
Advertisement