” Instead, “The Nun” took in $53.5 million over its first three days, the highest opening in the franchise’s history, even after adjusting for inflation.

Going into the weekend, most box-office analysts thought the poorly reviewed fifth chapter in the “Conjuring” film series would arrive to about $36 million in domestic ticket sales, on par with the fourth installment, “Annabelle: Creation.

Early September has become a fertile time for horror movies. Warner released “It” on the same weekend last year and that movie arrived to $123.4 million in ticket sales, going on to gross more than $700 million worldwide.

Warner Bros. and its New Line division spent $22 million to make “The Nun,” which stars Taissa Farmiga and Demián Bichir and collected an additional $77.5 million overseas. The five-film “Conjuring” series has printed money for Warner, costing roughly $300 million to make and market in total and generating $1.3 billion in combined ticket sales.

Warner movies have now been No. 1 at the box office for five weeks running. First came the silly shark movie “The Meg,” which has collected nearly $500 million worldwide. Then “Crazy Rich Asians” clung to the top spot for three weekends straight; the hit comedy placed second this weekend, taking in $13.6 million, for a new global total of $164.7 million. (Still no word on whether “Crazy Rich Asians” will be released in China, which operates a quota system for foreign films.)

The rest of the year also looks promising for Warner, which will roll out a hotly anticipated remake of “A Star Is Born” with Lady Gaga in October, the J.K. Rowling-written “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” in November and “Aquaman” in December.

For the weekend, the action drama “Peppermint” (STXfilms) was third. It sold about $13.3 million in tickets, on par with expectations. “Peppermint,” which stars Jennifer Garner as a mother set on revenge, was independently financed for roughly $25 million, after accounting for tax incentives.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Brooks Barnes © 2018 The New York Times

