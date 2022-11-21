Thrills at celebration of Kara Great Grace 2022

Even before the start of the event at 5:00 p.m., the auditorium of the National Theatre had been filled to capacity.

It certainly was a night to behold and a wonderful time for patrons who danced the evening away amidst cheers to music performances from Elder Dr. Kwesi Mireku, Piesie Esther, Akesse Brempong, and Pastor Emmanuel Kyei Boate who took turns to thrill the participants.

There were also performances on the night by PIWC Asokwa Choir, Ruth Adjei, Braa Kwaku, Shadrach Mensah and Kweku Teye.

First, it was PIWC Sakumono Choir who set the tone for the evening with their soul inspiring gospel songs, followed by PIC Asokwa Choir. The charged atmosphere was then sustained by Shadrack Mensah, Akosua Carl, Braa Kwaku, and Ruth Adjei, Akesse Brimpong.

Kobby Mantey, Esther Addo, Kweku Teye, and Pastor Kyei Boate played their part in keeping the ‘firing burning.’ They treated patrons to some very good gospel songs.

However, the auditorium was electrifying when Gospel Diva, Piesieh Esther, mounted the stage. She really performed to the admiration of the patrons many of who could not help but to dance along. Her stagecraft was also top notch, and indeed sent patrons into a frenzy till the end of her act.

Finally the supreme in gospel music, Elder, Dr. Kwesi Mireku, stole the show, as he took the participants through some of her soul-touching and powerful worship songs.

Later, the over hundreds of patrons who had thronged the National Theatre could not resist but to join Elder Mireku on stage and dance with him when he switched from his worship songs to his more danceable songs.