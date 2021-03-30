RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Video

video A pound of cinnamon quills can cost $27 — here's why it's one of the most expensive spices

Ceylon cinnamon is native to just one region of the world. And producing it requires hours of delicate work. Even the most skilled workers can make only a few pounds of quills a day. One pound of cinnamon quills can cost $27. But not all spices labeled "cinnamon" are the Ceylon variety. Many in the Western market are actually cheaper types of cinnamon called cassia. So what makes Ceylon cinnamon so favorable? And why is it so expensive?

