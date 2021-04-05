RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Video

video Fertility experts debunk 19 myths about getting pregnant and fertility

Fertility specialist Cindy Duke and reproductive urologist Sriram Eleswarapu join us to debunk 19 myths about getting pregnant. They talk about how IVF isn't guaranteed to work, stress does not cause pregnancy loss, and best practices if you're experiencing erectile dysfunction. Did you know there are ways to improve your sperm quality? Dr. Duke and Dr. Eleswarapu dive deep into these myths and more on this episode of Debunked.

