RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Video

video Here's what would happen if all insects on Earth disappeared

Although it's impossible to say exactly what would happen if all insects on Earth suddenly vanished, it's likely that civilization — if not most ecosystems throughout the planet — would be in serious trouble. Without dung beetles and other poop-eaters, nitrogen-rich feces could build up, choking plant life and preventing anything from growing. Meanwhile, no dermestids and other insects that eat corpses would mean fewer custodians able to clean up dead bodies and recycle those nutrients back into the ecosystem.

Recommended articles

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Bob Pixel, Stonebwoy, Adina and all winners from Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]