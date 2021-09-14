How a car covered in mold gets professionally deep cleaned and restored

Larry Kosilla is a professional car detailing and owner of AMMO NYC, a car cleaning supply and detailing company. He demonstrates the techniques he uses to clean a car that has been neglected and sitting outside for years. The SUV has significant moisture, rodent, and mold problems. Cleaning this car will include cleaning out rain rails, sucking out rat excrement from the carpet, and repairing the foggy headlights. For more visit: https://www.ammonyc.com/