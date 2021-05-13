- News
Tinted windows can be found on most cars. Some come tinted from the manufacturer, while others have aftermarket tint. The process is simple, but it can't be rushed and requires attention to detail. Elliot Baker, the founder of Tint School Online, demonstrates his process for perfectly installing window tint.
