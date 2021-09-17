How sacred flowers are turned into incense sticks
Millions of Hindu worshippers start every day with a ritual offering of flowers. Temples dump those flowers into the Ganges, adding harmful chemicals and pesticides to a river that’s a lifeline for over 400 million people. Phool, an Indian startup, collects the discarded flowers and transforms them into handmade incense sticks.
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh